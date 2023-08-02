It won’t take long for Calvin Harris to get a little taste of home after the Chicago White Sox promoted him to their Class A Carolina League affiliate on Monday.
The 6-foot, 215-pound catcher from Peosta, Iowa, will report to the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers this week after beginning his professional career in the Arizona Complex League. Harris went 3-for-14 with three RBIs in four games in Arizona before being promoted to Kannapolis.
Chicago selected the former Western Dubuque all-stater in the fourth round, 116th overall, in the Major League Baseball Draft last month. He will join Ole Miss teammate Jacob Gonzalez, the first-round pick of the White Sox, in Kannapolis.
The Cannon Ballers, named after legendary NASCAR star and Kannapolis, N.C., native Dale Earnhardt, sit in second place in the Carolina League South Division with a 16-14 record and visit first-place Charleston, an affiliate of the Tampa Bay Rays, for a six-game series that began Tuesday night. Charleston (19-11) leads Kannapolis by three games heading into the final full month of the season.
After the Charleston series, Kannapolis will host the Down East Wood Ducks for a six-game series. Down East, an affiliate of the Texas Rangers, features a pair of Dubuque Wahlert graduates in second-year catcher Ian Moller and first-year outfielder Tommy Specht. The Wood Ducks secured a playoff berth by winning the North Division first-half title and sit 4½ games out of first place in the second half.
Kannapolis will then host the North Division-leading Carolina Mudcats for a six-game series beginning Aug. 15. Dubuque Wahlert graduate J.J. Reimer serves as the hitting coach for the Mudcats, an affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers.
Harris made his Arizona Complex debut last Monday against the Anaheim Angels’ rookie league team and singled in his first at-bat. As of Tuesday night, the Kannapolis roster included two other catchers — Jhoneiker Betancourt and Juan Gonzalez — but Harris is the lone left-handed hitter in the group.
Harris batted .321 and led the University of Mississippi with 52 runs scored in 54 games this spring. He posted a slugging percentage of .579 with 121 total bases, 12 home runs, 67 hits, 14 doubles, two triples and 46 RBIs — all of which finished top-three on the team. The junior earned second-team all-Southeastern Conference accolades.
Harris will become the second Tri-State native in three years to play for Kannapolis after beginning his career in the Arizona Complex League with the White Sox.
Relief pitcher Theo Denlinger, of Cuba City, Wis., debuted with Kannapolis in 2021 and spent two full seasons in the White Sox organization before being dealt to the Boston Red Sox this winter. Denlinger currently plays for the Double-A Portland Sea Dogs after a brief call-up to the Triple-A Worcester Red Sox.