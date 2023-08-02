Calvin Harris
Buy Now

Calvin Harris competes in an Arizona Complex League game for the Chicago White Sox last week. He has been promoted to Class A Kannapolis, N.C., of the Carolina League.

 Jerry Espinoza Special to the Telegraph Herald

It won’t take long for Calvin Harris to get a little taste of home after the Chicago White Sox promoted him to their Class A Carolina League affiliate on Monday.

The 6-foot, 215-pound catcher from Peosta, Iowa, will report to the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers this week after beginning his professional career in the Arizona Complex League. Harris went 3-for-14 with three RBIs in four games in Arizona before being promoted to Kannapolis.

Recommended for you