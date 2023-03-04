Paxton Geisel just wanted to give the Dubuque Fighting Saints a chance to win in one of the more difficult rinks in the United States Hockey League.
And he nearly pulled it off.
Geisel, who has been relegated to a backup role behind Marcus Brannman, stopped 26 shots on Friday night in helping the Saints earn a bonus standings point. Jak Vaarwerk scored 43 seconds into overtime to give the Des Moines Buccaneers a 3-2 victory at Buccaneer Arena in Urbandale, Iowa.
“Obviously, Marcus has been playing really well, so I haven’t been getting many opportunities, but I’ve been focused on staying ready so, when my chances come, I can give the team a chance to win,” Geisel said after moving to 6-9-2 with a 4.33 goals against average and .859 save percentage. “Unfortunately, tonight we didn’t get the extra (standings) point, but I do feel pretty good about how I played. It was probably one of my better games of the year.
“But the most important thing is giving the team a chance to win, especially when I’m trying to get back into the flow of playing.”
Des Moines defenseman Michael Bevilacqua banked a long outlet pass off the right-wing wall to a streaking Vaarwerk, who used his speed to get behind the Dubuque defense before tucking his 11th goal of the season past Geisel.
“This is a difficult place to play because it’s a more narrow ice surface, and on top of that the ice wasn’t very good tonight,” Saints coach Kirk MacDonald said. “For the most part, I thought we played pretty well and made the right decisions. But it was hard for both teams with the puck bouncing around. It was like playing road hockey with a tennis ball.
“We just ended up on the wrong side of the puck on one play in overtime and it cost us the extra point. We’ll put it behind us and come ready to play (tonight).”
The Buccaneers (18-19-5-3) defeated Dubuque (23-17-4-1) for just the second time in six meetings this season. Des Moines also halted Dubuque’s three-game winning streak, although the Saints earned a bonus standings point for losing in overtime.
The teams wrap up the season series at 7:05 p.m. tonight at Dubuque Ice Arena. The Saints are expecting their second sellout crowd of the season.
Dubuque remains atop the Dupaco Cowbell Cup standings at 10-4-1 for 21 points, five ahead of Cedar Rapids (7-4-2), eight ahead of Waterloo (6-7-1) and 10 ahead of Des Moines (4-5-3). Each team will play a total of 18 games against Cowbell Cup rivals.
After a scoreless first period, Des Moines struck first at the 2:51 mark of the middle frame. Lubomir Kupco skated along the left wing on an odd-man rush and tried to make a centering pass that deflected off a Dubuque defender and past goaltender Paxton Geisel for his 12th goal of the season. Jack Reimann and Aiden Van Rooyan were credited with the assists.
The Saints knotted the score at 1-1 on a beautiful goal by Ryan St. Louis at the 10:01 mark. Nils Juntorp made a spinning backhanded outlet pass from his own zone to Noah Powell, who made a touch pass to a streaking St. Louis on the right wing. St. Louis drove the net, shielded the puck from defenseman Van Rooyan, deked goalie Max Lundgren and tucked it into the net for his team-leading 20th goal of the season.
It marked the third straight game in which St. Louis potted a goal.
Dubuque took its first lead at the 15:25 mark, when James Reeder scored his 12th goal of the season. Reeder corralled a loose, bouncing puck between the circles and shot through traffic and past Lundgren. Jake Sondreal and Oliver Moberg also had whacks at the loose puck.
But the lead lasted only 2:53. Braden Rourke scored his sixth goal of the season by tapping in a Henry Bartle centering pass on Des Moines’ first power play of the game.
