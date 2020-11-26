Aidan Dunne is the type of athlete coaches love to have on their roster.
He’s the sheriff and a gunslinger. A quarterback willing to put his body on the line for the sake of the team, and one who more often than not found a way to make a play when his team needed one the most.
Serving as an extension of the coaching staff, Dunne was the engine of the high-powered Dubuque Hempstead football team this season, throwing for more than 1,700 yards while also leading the team in rushing. A 6-foot, 195-pound senior captain, Dunne is the 2020 Telegraph Herald Football Player of the Year.
“The things that he did for us were just unbelievable this year,” said Mustangs coach Jeff Hoerner, who was Dunne’s freshman coach in 2017. “I kind of get emotional talking about him a little bit, it’s really hard to kind of put into words what he did for us.”
Hoerner said Dunne reached out to him shortly after his hiring this spring to talk about film and other football-related topics. With athletic programs on lockdown because of the coronavirus pandemic, Dunne took it upon himself to organize workouts with players because the coaches couldn’t be present. Hoerner said the quarterback even had Zoom sessions with his receivers in the offseason.
“I think it’s his ability to not only lead the kids, but to be able to communicate with the coaches as well,” Hoerner said. “He’s very talented, there’s no doubt about that. But he is really truly an extension of the coaching staff. We can trust him to lead a pregame practice, we can trust him to lead if there’s a drill we want run, he can do that. He just gets it.”
That’s a conscious decision on the part of Dunne.
“I give everything I’ve got all the time. I come in and I work as hard as I can at all times and that’s what you’re going to get from me,” he said. “I try to elevate people around me as much as I can and try to make their job as easy as I can along with it. I have great relationships with my coaches. I love all of them. Building those relationships is just as important as working hard because they know more than I do about the sport, so I want to get as much help from them as I can.”
His improved talent was noticeable for sure.
Dunne came up through youth football as a running back before being switched to quarterback as an eighth-grader in the Junior Mustangs football program. His sophomore season he was tabbed the starter for the varsity squad’s triple option offense, but took some lumps along the way. In that first season, Dunne threw for 465 yards with two touchdowns and seven interceptions, and ran for 115 yards and six touchdowns.
The offense opened up a bit with a coaching change his junior season and Dunne began to blossom. He completed just 44.5% of his passes (85-for-191), but threw for 1,240 yards with 12 touchdowns and four interceptions. He also led the team in rushing, gaining 665 yards and scoring seven touchdowns.
It was a sign of things to come.
“Just coming in that first year and getting that experience was huge,” Dunne said. “Second year, we had a totally different offense. I just started getting comfortable with it right away. I started to excel in it.”
This fall he completed 125 of 206 passes — a 60.7% clip — for 1,755 yards with 13 touchdowns and five interceptions. He again led the team in rushing, averaging 5.5 yards per rush on 113 carries, finishing with 617 yards and 15 touchdowns.
“I got more accurate,” Dunne said. “I went out and threw a lot more, got a lot of my guys around me. Props to them, they all work just as hard along with me. We were out on the field every day we could in the summer, spring, just throwing. I knew throwing had to be a huge part of our offense this year as much as running did, so we all went out, worked together and we all got a lot better in a lot of areas.”
He was clutch, too.
The Mustangs went from 4-5 in 2019 to 7-2 this fall, winning the program’s first postseason game since 2010 and capturing a Mississippi Valley Conference Valley Division championship. Dunne was named the MVC’s Valley Division offensive player of the year, a honor for Hempstead that Hoerner doesn’t recall happening in his more than 15 years as an assistant coach.
A big part of that was Dunne’s ability to turn busted plays into big gains, whether he was using his feet to escape or his arm to find a receiver coming open downfield.
“It’s his understanding of not only our offense but just the game of football,” Hoerner said. “He’s one of the smartest kids that I’ve ever been around in terms of just football smarts. He just gets it.
“If there’s pressure on him he knows where to go to avoid the pressure. He’s really a coach on the field. He knows every passing concept and where every receiver’s going to go. We ran a bunch of scramble drills during practice so if people get pressure on him, he knows where to avert that. But it’s a testament to the time that he’s put in. I know he’s been a three-year starter, but he’s put so much time in.”
Hoerner agreed that Dunne was a type of sheriff for the football team.
In addition to organizing offseason workouts, Hoerner said Dunne also helped make sure the team was staying safe despite rising cases of COVID-19 in Dubuque that threatened to end their season.
“You can tell the kids just have a total respect for him. I don’t know that I’ve ever seen that before in a kid,” Hoerner said. “We’ve had some really good players and maybe it’s just the quarterback position, I don’t know, but in our postseason evaluations the kids were just glowing about Aidan and what he did for them. That’s him in a nutshell, I guess.”
Dunne also wrestles and runs track for the Mustangs — he wrestles at 182 pounds and runs sprints, a testament to his athleticism. He has been wrestling for Hempstead since his sophomore year and last winter suffered the heartbreak of a third-place finish at the district tournament — the top spot that doesn’t get to go to the state tournament and the worst place to finish at districts.
Hempstead had qualified a handful of wrestlers for the state meet and there was reason to celebrate that. But Dunne was one of the first names mentioned by Mustangs coach Chuck Haas during a post-meet interview.
“He’s worked his tail off and came so close. I guarantee you he’ll be down there next year with a vengeance,” Haas said in February. “He’s a stud. He is a stud.”
With his build, Dunne could play any number of positions at the next level. His hope is to play quarterback, and he is still fielding offers. He said he’s received a number of Division II offers and recently received an offer from FCS Northern Iowa.
“I have no doubt, of all the quarterbacks I have coached over the years, he could play quarterback at the next level. There’s absolutely no question about that,” Hoerner said.
Dunne plans to make a decision sometime down the road, when he gets the right feeling.
“I want to be the guy who commits, sticks with his decision, and then just goes in there and works extremely hard,” he said.
Whatever program ultimately lands Dunne will be getting a steal. And when he’s playing on Saturdays he will have a Hempstead team back in Dubuque cheering for him, and continuing the work he began.
“We will miss him so much. But what I have no doubt of, is that he instilled that (work ethic) in the juniors and the sophomores and the freshmen that saw him and worked with him in the offseason,” Hoerner said. “It’s kind of a thing where I think his legacy will live on through that.
“Obviously, you can never replace a kid like him. We may never have a quarterback like that ever again.
“Or a player like that.”