Jalen Smith missed most of last season with a knee injury, but is making a big impact already this season.
Smith ran for 35 yards on seven carries and added a sack and a 27-yard interception return for a touchdown in Dubuque Hempstead’s 40-37 loss to Western Dubuque on Friday night in Epworth, Iowa.
“He’s huge,” Mustangs coach Jeff Hoerner said. “He’s so smart, you can tell that he’s got a coach in his house and he’s always asking us to play different positions.”
The 6-foot, 220-pound Smith began his career at linebacker but was moved up to the defensive line following the injury.
“He’s playing well there. I think he’d probably play well at safety or wherever we put him,” Hoerner said. “Just a fun kid to coach.”
Smith has 15 rushing attempts for 99 yards this year.
Riding with Cain — Dubuque Senior running back Cain McWilliams had another big night carrying the ball for the Rams, rushing 23 times for 153 yards in a 17-14 victory over Cedar Rapids Prairie at Dalzell Field. McWilliams has now run for 297 yards and two touchdowns in two games.
Rare territory — Dubuque Wahlert lit up the scoreboard in Friday night’s 51-18 victory over Waterloo East at the Rock Bowl. Wahlert had not scored more than 50 points in a game since a Sept. 17, 2004 contest against Cedar Rapids Washington in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. The Golden Eagles scored seven touchdowns and kicked a field goal on Friday night.