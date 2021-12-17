CUBA CITY, Wis. — The Division 4 third-ranked Cuba City boys basketball team got a go-ahead 3-pointer from junior Max Lucey that was just enough to help keep the Cubans on top for a 61-56 win over Southwestern on Thursday night.
The Cubans (6-0, 1-0 SWAL) trailed, 56-55, with 1:42 remaining following a basket from Nate Reiff, but Lucey responded with a big 3 on the other to give the lead back to the Cubans one final time.
“Fans really got their money worth tonight,” Cuba City coach Jerry Petitgoue said. “This was a good ball game, and we had a lot of kids do good things for us tonight.”
The Cubans led, 30-22, at the half and by as many as 12 in the second half before the Wildcats (2-3, 0-1) started their comeback attack. An 8-0 run with baskets from Peerson Kephart, Anthony Martin and Colson Splinter pulled the Wildcats to within two at 43-41 with 8:52 remaining.
“Having a big crowd back in the stands and playing against a close town rival is just a great feeling,” said Lucey, who finished the game with a team-high 16 points. “We knew Southwestern was going to come back, and we were ready for them to make a run. A lot of us have been on the varsity since our freshman year, and we knew what to expect from them.”
Southwestern’s pesky 3-2 zone kept Cuba City’s fast paced offense from taking flight, but eventually the Cubans found open shots from long range.
“We haven’t played a ton of zones so far this season, so we struggled a little bit there for a while,” Lucey said. “Once we started to figure out how to move the ball around, we were able to get some open looks.”
Senior Carter Olson added 15 points for the Cubans, while senior Mason Reese added 13.
“We just had solid contributions from everyone,” Petitgoue said. “Carter’s shot wasn’t falling, but he had some nice drives to the rim there, especially at the end of the game when we needed a bucket. Mason and Max hit some big shots, and Ian Hinderman had a really nice game tonight.”
Southwestern had an opportunity to reclaim the lead, but a steal and layup from Lucey sealed the win with 10 seconds remaining.
“I have to give credit to Southwestern, they have a lot of nice athletes and they’re going to be a really good Division 5 team,” Petitgoue said.
Reiff led the Wildcats with 16 points while Kephart added 12 and Martin 10.