Galena junior Ryan Stoffregen fired a 79 on Monday at the Illinois Class 1A Byron Sectional in Byron, Ill., and qualified for this weekend’s 1A state golf meet.
Stoffregen’s score tied for ninth-place overall at Prairie View Golf Club. The state meet is held this Friday and Saturday at Prairie Vista Golf Course in Bloomington.
Stoffregen won the Freeport Aquin regional title last week with a 77.
The Pirates finished 11th out of 12 teams in the team scores with a 370. Also competing for Galena were Jacob Furlong, Connor Glasgow, Jack Reis, Scott Dodds and Will Soat.
River Ridge placed 10th with a 368 and was led by Thomas Hereau’s 82, but the Wildcats failed to advance any players to state. Also competing for River Ridge were Joe Winter, George Winter, Isaac Rife, Camden Flack and Stevie Moris.
Other area players that competed at the sectional but didn’t qualify for state were East Dubuque’s Jacob Lange, Sam Stewart and Carter Widmeier, as well as Stockton’s Jared Dvorak and Austin Chumbler.
GIRLS PREP GOLF
Pirates finish 8th — At Geneseo, Ill.: Galena placed eighth overall out of 12 teams with a 380 at the Illinois Class 1A Geneseo Sectional. The Pirates failed to advance any players to the state meet.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
Potosi 3, River Ridge 0 — At Patch Grove, Wis.: Kylie Reuter delivered 18 kills with seven blocks, Mykaylia Bauer added 22 digs and Emily Bierman had 30 assists as the Chieftains swept the Timberwolves, 25-16, 25-19, 25-19, on a night where money was raised and donated to the Grant County Cancer Coalition.
MEN’S GOLF
Spartans tie for 4th — At Lake Geneva, Wis.: Matt McQuillen shot a two-round 74-71—145 to place third overall, and Alex Staver fired an 81-71—152 to tie for 17th place, leading the University of Dubuque into a tie for fourth place with a 609 at the MSOE Invitational.