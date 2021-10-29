Here is a capsule look at this weekend’s area playoff games:
IOWA CLASS 5A
DUBUQUE SENIOR (5-4) at CEDAR RAPIDS KENNEDY (9-0)
Kickoff — 7 p.m.
Radio — KDTH-AM 1370
Last meeting — Kennedy won, 28-21, on Sept. 23
Outlook — The Rams have qualified for the postseason for the sixth time in program history and the first time since 2019. But Senior has won just one playoff game in those previous five appearances, and it came back in 1997. Erasing that drought has been a familiar refrain around the program, but to do so the Rams will need to topple the No. 1-ranked team on its home field. The Cougars have won all three games between the programs since 2013. If Senior can play a little better on offense and contain the Kennedy offense, the Rams will have a chance to move on.
TH prediction — Senior 28, Cedar Rapids Kennedy 21
IOWA CLASS 3A
GRINNELL (6-3) at WEST DELAWARE (8-1)
Kickoff — 7 p.m.
Radio — KMCH-FM 94.7
Last year — Did not meet
Outlook — These two programs have not met since at least 2008, giving an air of unfamiliarity between the programs in their playoff openers. Both programs are playoff regulars, with West Delaware making its 25th postseason appearance and the Tigers their 18th. Both teams earned playoff qualifier status last year by reaching the round of 16 in a postseason that saw each team in the state eligible. West Delaware was a goal-line fumble away from knocking off eventual state champion North Scott in last year’s postseason, and many of those players return to wash that taste out of their mouths.
TH prediction — West Delaware 42, Grinnell 21
IOWA CLASS 1A
WEST BRANCH (7-2) at DYERSVILLE BECKMAN (9-0)
Kickoff — 7 p.m.
Radio — KDST-FM 99.3
Last meeting — West Branch won, 35-21, on Oct. 9, 2020
Outlook — West Branch is 3-0 all-time against Beckman, but, this year’s Blazers are a new and improved bunch. By holding South Hardin to six points last week, Beckman lowered its points against average to under 10 points per game. West Branch also boasts a strong defense, holding opponents to an average of 12 points, so defense will be key in this one. Beckman’s Owen Huehnergarth and West Branch’s Andy Henson are two of the best running backs in Class 1A , so that will be an intriguing matchup to watch. Expect a tight contest, but playing at home is a key advantage for the Blazers as they look to inch closer to the UNI-Dome.
TH prediction — Dyersville Beckman 28, West Branch 20
ILLINOIS CLASS 1A
GALENA (5-4) at FORRESTON (8-2)
Kickoff — 7 p.m.
Last meeting — Forreston won, 52-20, on Sept. 24
Outlook — The Pirates took care of business last week to secure a playoff berth with a blowout of rival East Dubuque. They will look to carry that momentum over to tonight against a team that handled them easily last month. Galena has hovered around the .500 mark all season and is still awaiting that signature, upset victory. No better time to do it than in the postseason opener against the Illinois Class 1A No. 4-ranked Cardinals.
TH prediction — Forreston 35, Galena 21
WISCONSIN DIVISION 6
LANCASTER (5-6) at CUBA CITY (8-2)
Kickoff — 7 p.m.
Radio — wglr.com
Last meeting — Cuba City won, 28-20, on Oct. 8
Outlook — The Cubans average 35.9 points per game behind dynamic veteran quarterback Beau Kopp, who accounted for all four touchdowns (three rushing, one passing) the last time these teams hooked up. That loss was part of three straight defeats for Lancaster, which upset Onalaska Luther in the first round to earn a rematch.
TH prediction — Cuba City 28, Lancaster 21
MONDOVI (6-4) at DARLINGTON (9-1)
Kickoff — Saturday, 1 p.m.
Radio — am1590wpvl.com
Last year — Did not play
Outlook — Not that Darlington needs any extra motivation for a second-round playoff game, but Mondovi ended the Redbirds’ season with a 42-0 thrashing in the second round of the 2019 playoffs. This is a different Darlington team, though. These Redbirds average more than 45 points a game. Mondovi could be looking at a mirror image of the 2019 meeting.
TH prediction — Darlington 42, Mondovi 14
WISCONSIN DIVISION 7
POTOSI/CASSVILLE (9-1) at HIGHLAND (10-0)
Kickoff — 7 p.m.
Radio — superhits106.com
Last year — Highland won, 32-27
Outlook — This matchup probably could have waited for a later round, but Potosi/Cassville isn’t the type to complain about its path. The co-op backed up its Six Rivers Conference championship with a win over co-champ River Ridge in the first round. Now it’s a former Six Rivers foe in Highland, which is averaging 40 points with a balanced offense.
TH prediction — Highland 36, Potosi/Cassville 28
BLACK HAWK/WARREN (7-3) at HILBERT (9-1)
Kickoff — 7 p.m.
Last year — Did not meet
Outlook — Black Hawk/Warren has been the class of Division 7 with championships in each of the last two seasons in which a champion was crowned (2018 and 2019), and a runner-up finish the year before that. Hilbert averages 38 points, has scored at least 40 in eight of its nine wins, and will be motivated to dethrone the champs.
TH prediction — Hilbert 34, Black Hawk/Warren 32
WISCONSIN 8-PLAYER
BELMONT (7-2) at NEWMAN CATHOLIC (9-0)
Site — Merrill High School
Kickoff — Saturday, 4 p.m.
Radio — x1071.com
Last year — Did not meet
Outlook — Belmont is coming off a 58-24 first-round victory over Oakfield that avenged a regular-season defeat. Newman Catholic is the pod’s No. 1 seed and handled Greenwood, 56-0, in its opener. The Braves, seeded third, are capable of pulling off another upset but it will take a solid performance to do so.
TH prediction — Newman Catholic 35, Belmont 31