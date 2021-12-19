CASCADE, Iowa — Ally Hoffman remembers Feb. 16 vividly.
Ten months ago, Dyersville Beckman defeated the favored Cougars for the first time in 17 tries and ended their season in the regional quarterfinals.
The senior guard was determined for some revenge.
Hoffman led Class 2A No. 12-ranked Cascade with a game-high 17 points and the Cougars widened the gap with a big second half to take down rival Beckman, 49-34, Saturday at Cascade High School.
“We were definitely looking at this as revenge,” Hoffman said. “Then, it was much different. We had a different coach and a different game plan. This year I felt like we came in much better prepared and I think that helped us. Our confidence was much higher today as well.”
A turnover-plagued first quarter saw each squad’s zone defense cause problems for the opposing offense. Cascade was forced into five turnovers, while Beckman committed four, with the Trailblazers holding a slim 6-5 advantage after 8 minutes.
Beckman (5-4) went up 8-5 early in the second, but the Cougars reeled off an 8-1 scoring run to go ahead — a lead they wouldn’t relinquish. Hoffman’s 3-pointer from the wing at the end of the first half gave Cascade an 18-14 lead at the break.
“We were very tentative that first half,” Cascade coach Mike Sconsa said. “Luckily we defended pretty well to keep it close.”
The Cougars (7-1) stretched the lead to 24-14, scoring the first five points of the third. Alyssa Lux knocked down a baseline jumper and Hoffman converted a drive to the basket. The Blazers tried to hang tough after Lauren Osterhaus’ basket and a foul, but Lux drained a triple in the finals seconds of the quarter to keep the advantage at 10.
“The second half we were able to transition a little more,” Sconsa said. “I think speeding up the game was good for us, and of course, making some shots makes a big difference in a basketball game.”
Hoffman said her coach’s halftime advice sparked a much better second-half effort.
“He just told us to slow down and that we would be OK,” she said. “He said to believe in ourselves and it will come, and I think that’s what we did.”
Hoffman’s put back at 6:49 of the fourth gave the Cougars a 36-21 lead. Beckman tried to stay within striking distance behind Lil McDermott’s nine fourth-quarter points, but it couldn’t get any closer than a 10-point deficit.
“I just think we got tired legs there in the second half from the barnburner we had last night (against West Delaware),” Beckman coach Chad Thomason said. “I was proud of how hard we fought, we had open shots in the second half, but just weren’t putting them in.”
Lux finished with 11 points for Cascade, Devin Simon and Maggie McDermott chipped in six. Lil McDermott led Beckman with 13 points and Jenna Lansing added six.
Sconsa was pleased to come away with a win against the longtime rival.
“It’s Beckman, they’re really good,” he said. “It’s a good rival, they are gonna be in our conference next year and (Thomason) does an awesome job with that team. This is a good win, but it’s one game of many. We still have a ways to go.”