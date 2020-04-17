Three semi-pro baseball leagues in the tri-state area will delay the starts of their seasons due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The Eastern Iowa Hawkeye League and Prairie League in Iowa, as well as the Home Talent League in southwest Wisconsin have all adjusted their schedules for later starts. All three leagues will adhere to state and federal regulations regarding social distancing gatherings of more than 10 people when making decisions whether to start their season.
The Prairie League hopes to begin its season as early as May 15, but league managers will revisit that plan on May 1. The 12-team league includes the Dubuque Budweisers and Dubuque Packers, as well as teams in Bellevue, Zwingle, Balltown, Farley, Epworth, Placid, East Dubuque, Peosta, Bernard and Holy Cross.
The Eastern Iowa Hawkeye League expects to cancel its preseason tournament and has looked at a June 1 start date for the season. The league includes Key West, Dyersville, Farley, Cascade, Rickardsville, the Budweisers, Worthington and Monticello.
The Home Talent League announced last week a tentative start date of June 7. The 41-team circuit is Wisconsin’s largest adult amateur baseball league and dates to 1929. The Western Section plays a Sunday League and includes teams in Argyle, Blanchardville, Dodgeville, Hollandale, Shullsburg/Benton and Wiota.
WESTERN DUBUQUE WINS SPORTSMANSHIP AWARD
In just its second year in the Mississippi Valley Conference, Western Dubuque has claimed the Cliff Brees Sportsmanship Award. The Bobcats won the Mississippi Division award for the winter season, while Cedar Rapids Kennedy won in the Valley Division. The trophies will be distributed to the winners when schools are back in session.
The awards reflect sportsmanship ballots cast by game officials in boys and girls basketball and wrestling. The MVC has separate sportsmanship awards for the fall and spring/summer seasons.
STATE TRACK QUALIFYING SITES SET
The Iowa High School Athletic Association and Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union have determined the sites for state track & field qualifying sites, if the season is held. The qualifiers would take place May 14, and the state meet is scheduled for May 21-23 in Des Moines.
In Class 4A, area schools will be assigned to Cedar Rapids Kennedy, Davenport Central or Iowa City West. The nearest 3A qualifying sites are Independence and Marion. Cascade and Tipton are among the 2A qualifying sites, and Edgewood-Colesburg is the closest 1A qualifying site.
LOCAL GYMNASTICS COACHES HONORED
David Hohmann, of the Dubuque Dance Studio and Gymnastics Club, and Debbie Moser, part owner/instructor of the Moser School of Dance and Gymnastics, have been nominated for the Iowa United States Tumbling & Trampoline Association Coach of the Year 2020.