MAQUOKETA, Iowa — This was the type of performance Maquoketa wanted to see: Pitchers throwing strikes and batters riding the carousel around the basepaths.
Jenna Wiebenga drove in four runs and was a home run short of the cycle in the opener, and combined with Carley Cavanagh for a pair of strong outings in the pitching circle as the Cardinals swept Dyersville Beckman, 10-0 and 6-1, in a WaMaC Conference doubleheader on Wednesday at the Jack Marlowe Athletic Complex.
Wiebenga went 3-for-4 and scored a pair of runs in the opener, then threw a four-hitter with two strikeouts in the second game. She needed just five pitches to get through the third inning, and recorded the final seven outs on just seven pitches.
“Same pitch for six of those batters,” Cardinals coach Sara Nelson said. “Jenna has come a long way as a pitcher. She has really worked on her mental game and that’s what we needed her to do so that she can hit those spots and just trust that her defense is going to make the plays behind her and support her. Those last seven batters proved we’re starting to come around and do those big things.”
Carley Cavanagh threw a four-hit shutout for the Cardinals in the first game, striking out seven and issuing a single walk. Only one Beckman runner reached second base, with two outs in the first inning.
“My confidence has struggled in the past and the last couple games it’s been really improving,” Cavanagh said. “It just really gives you more positive thoughts about the upcoming games.”
Wiebenga singled with two outs in the first and scored on Clare Hackman’s ringing double to open the first game. Mikaela Burken followed with a single to give the Cardinals a quick 2-0 lead.
Wiebenga’s blast in the third made it 4-0. Kasedi Frazier singled home another run in the fourth and Wiebenga followed with a run-scoring double as Maquoketa took a 6-0 lead.
“They were throwing all inside and that’s my favorite pitch, so I was just turning on it,” Wiebenga said.
Burken and Tenley Cavanagh singled to open the bottom half of the fifth, and Malisha Robert beat out a bunt single with one out to load the bases. Kalyn Hackman lined a single off the glove of Beckman third baseman Shea Steffen to bring home one run and Addie Bowman’s fielder’s choice drew a late throw to the plate for another. Robert scored on a wild pitch before Wiebenga’s fielder’s choice drew another throw home, but not before Hackman came across with the game-ending run.
The Cardinals didn’t waste much time putting the pressure on the Blazers in the second game.
Tenley Cavanagh singled leading off the second, advanced to second on Carley Cavanagh’s sacrifice bunt and stole third as Robert walked. Laney Hafner followed with a long two-run single off the fence in left-center.
Clare Hackman and Burken singled to open the third and Tenley Cavanagh doubled home to bring home the first run. Robert doubled home two more runs with one out and Bowman reached on a fielder’s choice to push the Cardinals’ lead to 6-0.
Lauren Osterhaus ended Wiebenga’s shutout bid with a solo homer to left leading off the top of the fifth.