Friday’s monumental victory helped further solidify Western Dubuque’s position atop the Iowa Class 3A football rankings.
The Bobcats (7-0, 3-0 3A District 4) earned nine of 10 first-place votes to claim the No. 1 spot once again in the Iowa Associated Press poll. Western Dubuque garnered 99 points just a handful of days after topping then-No. 2 Cedar Rapids Xavier, 20-14, on Friday in Epworth, Iowa.
Xavier (6-1, 2-1) dropped to third in the rankings with 75 points. Solon (7-0) was ranked No. 2 with 87 points. Independence (7-0) earned the other first-place vote and was ranked fourth with 57 points. North Scott (6-1), which lost to Western Dubuque, 21-3, in Week 4, rounded out the top five with 56 points.
The Bobcats can clinch at least a share of the district title and the No. 1 seed with a win on Friday at Marion (0-7, 0-3).
Dubuque Senior (5-2, 2-1 Class 4A District 3) continued to gain votes in the 4A rankings and was the first team outside of the top 10 with five points, seven behind No. 10 Waukee (4-3).
The Rams host No. 3 Cedar Falls (7-0, 3-0) on Friday. Senior needs a win to stay in the hunt for the district title.
Edgewood-Colesburg (6-1, 3-0 Class A District 5) moved up one spot to No. 6 in the A rankings and will play at No. 5 MFL/Mar-Mac (7-0, 3-0) for the district title on Friday night. The teams were separated by just four points in the poll.
West Des Moines Valley (4A), Waukon (2A), Dike-New Hartford (1A), Britt West Hancock (A) and Don Bosco (8-player) retained their No. 1 rankings.
MEN’S GOLF
Pride tie for 10th — At Silvis, Ill.: Justin Everson shot 7-over 78 and tied for 35th, helping Clarke (318) to a four-way tie for 10th place at the 19-team NAIA Midwest Invitational at TPC Deere Run.