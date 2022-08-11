DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Some have never seen the movie.
Most, if not all, have never been to the site, perhaps even to Iowa.
But for the players participating, Wednesday’s “A Dream Fulfilled” game offered a perfect opportunity to play the game they love in a storied location.
Oh, and show off their skills on national television.
“It’s amazing. Amazing to have the chance to have the dream come true,” said Carlos Cerda, the starting pitcher for the Cubs RBI team, which held off the Reds RBI team, 12-7, in a seven-inning game televised nationally by Fox Sports on the actual field at the Field of Dreams movie site. “Watching it in the movie and it coming real is a dream come true.”
Wednesday’s game marked the second “A Dream Fulfilled” game as part of the festivities surrounding the MLB at Field of Dreams game. The Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds will square off tonight at the stadium adjacent to the movie site.
But, the day before, teams representing each franchise squared off as part of the Reviving Baseball in Inner Cities (RBI) program.
“It’s a beautiful experience. Many people have seen this movie and it’s a field we get to play on,” said Cubs RBI’s Elias Diaz. “It’s beautiful. It’s amazing.”
Cincinnati’s Elijah Jones hasn’t seen the movie and has never played on a field surrounded by cornfields.
In fact, that was about all he knew about the field coming in, thanks to popular video game “MLB The Show,” which currently features a special Field of Dreams program for players and has a virtual version of the stadium to use.
“I just knew about the cornfields,” said Jones, who singled, walked and scored two runs after taking a moment to walk through the corn and visit the major league stadium, which will host tonight’s MLB at Field of Dreams game between the Cubs and Reds, prior to the game.
“We got to see all the Reds players and the Cubs players (cutouts) walking in,” he added. “It was nice to see. It was big. It does look like the ‘MLB The Show’ field.”
Jones’ teammate, William Brenzel, has seen ‘Field of Dreams’ and loves it. The team was notified about a month ago that they would be playing in this game, he said, and so he decided to re-watch the movie.
“It was pretty special. Not everyone gets to come out here. It was pretty cool,” he said. “Just to play here is fun. On national television.”
Despite coming in nervous, Cerda was dominant on the mound for the Cubs.
He allowed a leadoff walk in the first inning, but escaped further damage after a double play and flyout. He threw four innings without allowing a hit, and issued just two walks.
“I really was nervous,” Cerda said. “But I texted somebody and they were like ‘relax, hype up,’ and my third baseman Eric Delgado really helped me through the bus trip and helped with my nerves.”
ZaRick DeLoney brought home the Cubs’ first run on a sac bunt in the third inning after the Cincinnati pitcher slipped while fielding it. Diaz doubled to left, but a perfect relay throw cut down the lead runner at the plate. Nick Rodriguez followed with a base hit for a 2-0 lead.
Delgado delivered a two-run single in the fifth and Diaz, who finished 3-for-4, tacked on a run-scoring single in the sixth.
“Confident. Real confident,” Diaz said. “Just execute and have fun, that was the main goal.”
The Reds finally broke the shutout bid in the sixth after Jones and Brenzel walked. Brenzel stole second and the throw sailed into centerfield, allowing Jones to scamper home with the first run. Brayden Lipps brought Brenzel home with a two-out single to center.
The Cubs broke the game open in the top of the seventh.
A hit batter and two walks loaded the bases, and Nico Roman dropped a 2-run single into right field. Caleb Salgado was hit by a pitch to reload the bases and Ben DeMateo walked to drive in a run. Rodriguez and DeLoney were hit by pitches to bring in two more runs, but with Diaz stepping to the plate with nobody out, the half-inning was ended to keep the game competitive.
The Reds held up their end in the bottom half, too.
A delayed double steal allowed John Farris to score and Jones singled a few batters later to load the bases. Brenzel walked to bring in a run before Blake Dayton launched a two-run double to right that nearly rolled all the way to the edge of the cornfield.
A groundout brought home the fifth run of the inning before the Cubs recovered and recorded the final two outs.
The game had its own local talent, with area natives Al Stoltz and Frank Dardis on the three-man umpire crew. Stoltz was behind the plate calling balls and strikes, and even got a chance to use an emphatic out motion on the play at the plate.
“It was a blast,” Stoltz said. “I just love anything to do with this field, and especially when they have major league players around here, it’s great. And working with Frank, I’ve been working with him for years, so great time.”
