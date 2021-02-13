George Holesinger couldn’t help but take a quick glance at how the 100-yard freestyle unfolded at the Iowa High School Athletic Association state swim meet Saturday afternoon.
And it pushed him to find another gear.
The Dubuque Hempstead junior earned all-American consideration and broke the school record with a 46.47 to finish fourth in the event held at Linn-Mar High School. Bettendorf junior Alex Stone won in 45.73, followed by Iowa City High senior Isaac Weigel and Waukee sophomore A.J. Abram in the most exciting event of the meet.
“I probably shouldn’t have, but I did sneak a peek over at Alex Stone and the guy next to me, who was just cruising,” said Holesinger, the No. 3 seed. “The first 25, I knew I had to just gun it. It was now or never. One of those once-in-a-lifetime opportunities.
“The whole race was just crazy, neck-and-neck. Who would think a guy in Lane 2 would finish second? But there you had a senior making his last run at it. It was such a fun race to be a part of, the most fun I’ve had all year. It was crazy to finish fourth, and getting all-American consideration is even crazier.”
Holesinger set two school standards on Saturday. He broke the mark set by former Mustangs state champion Ben Loeffelholz, the brother of coach Rick Loeffelholz, in the 100 and took down his older brother David’s standard in the 200 freestyle last week at district and re-broke it Saturday by placing seventh in 1:42.65.
“The whole sibling rivalry thing, it’s kind of cool to beat your brother’s school record,” George Holesinger said. “And it means a lot to me to break Ben’s record, because he helps me every once in a while, and obviously he’s one of the fastest swimmers Hempstead has had.”
Saturday’s performance added fuel to Holesinger’s motivation for next season. He plans to add swimming workouts to his track & field regiment this spring.
“I have a goal in mind for next year, and I can see it right now,” he said. “I really want to win a state championship. I’m really going to buckle down and push it all summer so I can put myself in a really good position this time next year.”
Holesinger scored in all four of his events to lead the Mustangs to a 15th-place finish with 45 points. Waukee won the team title with 268.5 points.
After scoring 15 points in the 100 and 12 in the 200, Holesinger led off the 200 freestyle relay, which included freshman Brandon Decker, senior Devin Tigges and junior Aiden Yaklich and scored 10 points with a 12th-place 1:29.34. The 400 free relay of Yaklich, freshman Michael Rhett Gilbertson, Tigges and Holesinger scored eight points by finishing 13th in 3:16.48.
Hempstead’s 200 medley relay of senior Nick Dolphin (butterfly), junior Mitchell Konichek (backstroke), Yaklich (breaststroke) and Decker (freestyle) just missed scoring by placing 18th in 1:42.65.
Tigges took 27th in the 500 freestyle in 4:58.4 and 29th in the 200 in 1:50.79. Yaklich finished 26th in the 50 freestyle in 22.34, and Konichek placed 30th in the 100 breaststroke in 1:03.60.
“I feel really blessed to have coached this team,” Rick Loeffelholz said. “You have your ups and downs in normal, everyday life, but this year it was multiplied because of everything that went along with dealing with the coronavirus.
“But this team was such a pleasure to be around. They took everything in stride. Our theme was ‘Unity in Adversity’ this year, and they definitely lived up to it.”
Dubuque Senior’s top finish came from senior Gavin Hall, who placed 19th in the 100 backstroke in 54.60 after tying for 25th with a 54.44 in the 100 butterfly. The 200 medley relay team of Hall (butterfly), senior Josh Rusch (backstroke), freshman Jarrett Herber (breaststroke) and junior Reed Kelly (freestyle) finished 21st in 1:43.64, while Herber, Kelly, Rusch and Hall finished 22nd in the 200 freestyle relay in 1:32.64.
Joey and Tommy Hancock -- the junior twin brothers and sons of former Dubuquer Neal Hancock and his late wife, former Wahlert all-stater Trudy (Henkels) Hancock – helped West Des Moines Dowling to an eighth place team finish. Joey took second in the 500 and fifth in the 200, and Tommy finished fourth in the 200 individual medley and 13th in the 100. They both swam on the 200 and 400 free relays that placed seventh.