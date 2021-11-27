After an unusual spring season that ended without a postseason tournament, Illinois boys basketball teams are definitely looking forward to returning to normal this winter.
Here is a capsule look at local teams in the Northwest Upstate Illini Conference West Division this season:
EAST DUBUQUE
Coach — Eric Miller (14th year, 305-81)
Last season — 17-1
Key players — Dawson Feyen (Sr., G), Ben Montag (Sr., G), Brevin Lee (Sr., G), Sam Bowman (Sr., F), Zach Freiburger (Sr., F), Sam Huntington (Sr., F)
Outlook — The Warriors finished a perfect season in conference play and ranked fifth in the Illinois Class 1A Associated Press poll this past spring. The program appeared to have the talent to make another deep postseason run — but fate forced the spring season with no playoffs. ED will have to rebound from losing two crucial starters in post Ben Tressel and unarguably one of the best players in program history, Declan Schemmel. Feyen and Montag will try to pick up the scoring slack, as both were named all-NUIC in the spring. With four other players back that saw key minutes in the rotation, the Warriors look to continue their winning tradition that includes four of the last five, and five of the last seven, West Division championships.
GALENA
Coach — Matt Wienen (fourth year, 54-44)
Last season — 8-6
Key players — Ethan Hefel (Sr., G), Payton LuGrain (Sr., F), Kaleb Brashaw (Sr., F), Zach Garza (Sr., G/F), Drew Gansen (Sr., F), Connor Glasgow (Soph., G/F)
Outlook — The Pirates return only one starter from last season, and while there might be a lot of new moving parts, the positive is that Hefel is the returning starter. The guard was a unanimous first team all-NUIC pick last spring and received all-state honorable mention, and he’ll be primed to have a big senior campaign. Many fresh faces will be stepping into new roles, but another bonus for the program is a healthy roster that should allow the coaching staff to dial up some different looks and give opponents fits.
RIVER RIDGE
Coach — Shean Albrecht (18th year, 265-209)
Last season — 3-10
Key players — Caden Albrecht (Sr., G/F), Breyton Fry (Sr., G), Stevie Moris (Sr., G), Owen Holcomb (Sr., F)
Outlook — Caden Albrecht was a second team selection on the all-NUIC team last spring, and he’ll figure to be the catalyst for the Wildcats on offense. River Ridge will also boast a flexible lineup of players that can fill multiple positions and give opponents different looks. With a younger lineup and new influx of juniors, there could be a tough start ahead to open the season, but the ‘Cats could also be a team that has the potential to put it together and make a run come postseason.
SCALES MOUND
Coach — Erik Kudronowicz (16th year, 174-228)
Last season — 12-4
Key players — Ben Werner (Sr., F), Benjamin Vandigo (Sr., G), Sam Cocagne (Sr., G), Zayden Ellsworth (Sr., G), Collin Fosler (Sr., G)
Outlook — It’s hard to imagine a favorite in the division other than East Dubuque, but the Hornets may fit the bill. Scales Mound returns all five starters from the spring and was ranked in the state poll for the first time in program history. However, losing to the Warriors three times last season cost the program a shot at the league title, and that likely weighs heavy on their minds this season. Werner put up 14.2 points and 6.2 rebounds per game last season as a force in the paint, and Vandigo added 15.2 points and Fosler 12.6 points per contest. It could be a big season for the Hornets and the future remains bright as well — the junior varsity team went undefeated last spring and has won 43 straight games.
STOCKTON
Coach — John Hammann (eighth year, 91-102)
Last season — 8-7
Key players — Ian Broshous (Sr., G), Caleb Mammoser (Sr., G), Elijah Rice (Sr., F)
Outlook — The Blackhawks return two starters from last season in Broshous and Mammoser, and the team is looking to attack the rim in the open floor and push the ball. A group of five juniors will bolster the roster, and Stockton is aiming to be a team that is balanced on the offensive end where any player could lead the charge in scoring on any night.
WARREN
Coach — Payton Calow (first year)
Last season — 7-6
Key players — Brayden Bohnsack (Sr.), Christian Eaton (Sr.), Michael Neff (Sr.)
Outlook — The Warriors return eight letterwinners from a successful spring, and a great mix of speed and height should give the team a chance to compete again this season. Bohnsack is the lone returning starter, but many of the returners saw minutes in the spring and will aim to contribute at a higher level.