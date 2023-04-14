Maquoketa won gold in the sprint medley (1:55.09) and 4x100 relays (51.12), and Taylor Wing captured the long jump (16-1 1/2) to help the Cardinals edge host Western Dubuque, 140-135, for the team title on Thursday at the Girls Bobcat Relays at Buchman Field.

Dubuque Senior (93) was third, Wahlert (87) fourth and Cascade (80) placed fifth.

