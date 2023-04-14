Maquoketa won gold in the sprint medley (1:55.09) and 4x100 relays (51.12), and Taylor Wing captured the long jump (16-1 1/2) to help the Cardinals edge host Western Dubuque, 140-135, for the team title on Thursday at the Girls Bobcat Relays at Buchman Field.
Dubuque Senior (93) was third, Wahlert (87) fourth and Cascade (80) placed fifth.
Western Dubuque got first-place efforts from Brynn Walters (13.49) in the 100; Paige Koetz (1:05.63) in the 400; the 4x200 (1:46.81); Bella Myers in the 800 (2:37.01) and Sharidan Engelken (102-6) in the discus.
The Rams saw gold-medal finishes from Leah Klapatauskas (11:39.62) in the 3,000 and the 4x800 (10:47.40); and Janina Williams in the high jump (4-10).
Wahlert got wins from its distance medley team (4:38.84); Meghan McDonald in the 200 (26.81); and in the 4x400 (4:14.80).
Cascade’s 4x100 team took gold in 1:12.56; Kate Green won 100 hurdles (17.18); Mya Curry claimed the 400 hurdles (1:09.66) and Hallie Kelchen won the 1,500 (5:17.65).
Flying Arrows claim title — At Lancaster, Wis.: Lainee Burks (100, 13.24) and Eden Bowen (200, 27.06) won individual sprints and then teamed with Sophia Burr and Maddie Nielsen to win the 4x100 relay (1:51.02) and help Lancaster win the team title at the Lancaster Invitational. Macie Galle (pole vault, 10-0) and the Flying Arrows’ 4x400 relay of Kylie Olmstead, Angela Clauer, Burr and Mallory Olmstead (4:20.08) also won.
Platteville’s Emma Rooney (3,200, 11:51.96), Ketura Goomey (100 hurdles, 16.73) and Emelia The-leman (discus, 114-11) also won individual events. Cuba City’s Alison Daugherty won the long jump (18-2) and teamed with Carina Pitzen, Ashley Vannatta-Rowe and Monica Schmidt to win the 4x100 (51.98).
BOYS TRACK & FIELD
Hillmen win — At Lancaster, Wis.: Platteville got individual event wins from Logan Day (100, 11.93) and Cason Udelhofen (50.22), and the 4x400 relay team of Marcus Sponsler, Andrew Donner, Nick Burkard and Udelhofen (3:34.16) to win the team title over host Lancaster, 94.5-93, at the Lancaster Invitational.
Lancaster’s 4x100 (Brennen Gildersleeve, Peyton Hale, Semaj Venson, Max Bedward, 44.59) and 4x200 relays (Michael Murphy, Hale, Venson, Bedward, 1:32.72) won. The Flying Arrows also got individual wins from Venson (long jump, 21-8 ¾) and Connor Raisbeck (discus, 139-1). Cuba City’s Mason Leeser (200, 23.58) and Noah Wood (3,200, 11:16.13), Fennimore’s Isaac Henkel (800, 2:01.68) and its 4x800 relay (Carter Bunn, Henkel, Ben Varela, Nick Needham, 8:42.03), and Darlington’s Carver Fitzsimons (high jump, 6-0) also won events.
GIRLS TENNIS
Dubuque Hempstead 7, Western Dubuque 2 — At Epworth, Iowa: Maddie Brosnahan, Leen Kassas, Claire Kelley, Noor Kassas and Grace Kolker won singles matches as the Mustangs beat the Bobcats. Robyn Dieters won at No. 1 singles and teamed with Maci Clemon for a win at No. 1 doubles for Western Dubuque.
Dubuque Wahlert 8, Dubuque Senior 1 — At Meyer Courts: Sophie Their, Grace Zhang, Lilah Takes, Riley Heiar and Claire King won singles matches to lead the Golden Eagles over the Rams. Lauren Nemmers won at No. 4 singles for Senior’s lone victory.
PREP BASEBALL
East Dubuque 10, River Ridge/Scales Mound 8 — At East Dubuque, Ill.: Owen Christ went 2-for-4 and drove in two runs, Angel Reyes had two hits and scored two runs, and five other Warriors drove in a run to lead East Dubuque (8-4, 3-1 Northwest Upstate Illini Conference) past River Ridge/Scales Mound.
Galena 3, Fulton 1 — At Galena, Ill.: Parker Studtman struck out nine and scattered five hits and one run over 6 2/3 innings as the Pirates beat the Steamers.
PREP SOFTBALL
East Dubuque 8, Scales Mound/River Ridge 2 — At East Dubuque, Ill.: Erika Dolan triple, singled and drove in two runs, Mia Wilwert doubled and drove in two runs, and the Warriors (3-9, 2-2 Northwest Upstate Illini Conference) completed a sweep of Scales/Mound/River Ridge (1-9, 0-4) after winning, 10-6, on Tuesday in Scales Mound.
Fulton 6, Galena 3 — At Galena, Ill.: Ava Hahn went 4-for-4 with a double and struck out 12 in the pitching circle, but the Pirates lost to the Steamers.
Warren/Stockton 15, West Carroll 4 (5 innings) — At Stockton, Ill.: Liv Thruman, Adrianne Baker and Addy Bohnsack drove in three runs apiece, Baker had a team-high three hits, and the WarHawks routed the Thunder.
Fennimore 12, Southwestern 4 — At Fennimore, Wis.: Sophie Faulkner homered and drove in five runs, and Kayahna Furrer collected three hits while striking out 11 in the pitching circle as the Golden Eagles beat the Wildcats.
Cuba City 11, Darlington 0 (5 innings) — At Cuba City, Wis.: Ella Vosberg went 3-for-3 with a triple and four RBIs, and Brooklyn Droessler was 3-for-3 with four RBIs, leading the Cubans (7-1, 4-0 SWAL) to a blowout victory over the Redbirds (1-6).
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Clarke 7-4, Iowa Wesleyan 6-9 — At Mount Pleasant, Iowa: Leah Gray started a six-run seventh inning rally with a solo home run, Kaylie Holtam added a three-run shot and Kynadee Harris’ sacrifice fly capped the rally as the Pride won the opener. Lily King and Holtham each went 3-for-4 in the second game.
Augustana 3-3, Dubuque 2-4 — At Rock Island, Ill.: Kaitlyn Powell went 3-for-4 with a triple and Chloe Hild homered as the Spartans (9-19) won the second game to split with Augustana. Cayla Cavanagh hit a two-run home run in the opener.
MEN’S TENNIS
Loras 6, Cornell 3 — At Tucker Courts: Gage Becker, Kareem Kassas, Sean Gelski and Lucas Healy won singles matches to help the Duhawks beat the Rams.
