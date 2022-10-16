Beckman Catholic returned to the Iowa state tournament last season, and the Trailblazers undoubtedly want to go back this year.
To do so, the Blazers would likely have to win a state-tournament worthy match to qualify once again.
Iowa Class 2A No. 3-ranked Wapsie Valley looms at the top of the bracket, which includes River Valley Conference foes Bellevue and Cascade.
All roads lead to the state tournament’s new venue, Xtream Arena in Coralville, on Oct. 31 through Nov. 3.
Here is a capsule look at the brackets with area teams in Class 2A:
CLASS 2A REGION 7
Monday’s first-round matches — Columbus (6-19) at Cascade (12-17); Louisa-Muscatine (2-21) at Durant (8-20)
Wednesday’s quarterfinals — Columbus/Cascade winner at Wapsie Valley (38-4); Iowa City Regina (18-13) at Bellevue (19-7); Louisa-Muscatine/Durant winner at Wilton (21-9); Northeast Goose Lake (16-12) at Beckman Catholic (26-10)
Semifinals on Monday, Oct. 24 —Hosted by Wapsie Valley and Wilton
Final on Wednesday, Oct. 26 — Hosted by highest-ranked team remaining
Beckman Catholic stat leaders — Jenna Lansing (243 kills, 3 per set), Shea Steffen (655 assists, 8.1 per set), Alli Scherbring (47 blocks), Alexie Hogan (290 digs, 3.7 per set)
Bellevue stat leaders — Ka’Lynn DeShaw (184 kills, 2.8 per set), Kalesia DeShaw (434 assists, 6.6 per set), Terrin Back (73 blocks), Morgan Meyer (217 digs, 3.2 per set)
Cascade stat leaders — Corinne Rea (179 kills, 2.3 per set), Claudia Noonan (355 assists, 5.5 per set), Shelby Trumm (41 blocks), Alyssa Lux (238 digs, 3.1 per set)
Outlook — Beckman Catholic lost a five-set heartbreaker in the state quarterfinals last fall, and while key pieces such as Kiersten Schmitt, Leah Wessels and Olivia Hogan are gone, the Blazers kept the tradition going with players stepping up during the program’s first season in the River Valley Conference. That competition should prepare the Blazers for the postseason, as Beckman won the RVC North Division title with a perfect 8-0 mark and on Thursday night won the RVC North tournament with wins over Maquoketa, Bellevue and Monticello. Lansing is a force at the net and also a factor at the service line with a team-best 55 aces on the season. Despite the turnover, Beckman seems like the best chance to contend with Wapsie Valley in the regional final — the Warriors have been rolling this fall and beat defending 4A champs Western Dubuque earlier this season.
Bellevue has had a breakout campaign under second-year coach and Hempstead grad Brittany Glaser, and the Comets should earn a chance to take down Wapsie Valley in the semifinals behind the talented DeShaw sisters. That is unless, Cascade’s rollercoaster season is able to end with some magic with wins over Columbus and then the Warriors in Fairbank.
CLASS 2A REGION 5
Monday’s first-round matches — Postville (0-18) at South Winneshiek (10-17); MFL/Mar-Mac (7-18) at Clayton Ridge (14-13)
Wednesday’s quarterfinals — Postville/South Winn winner at Denver (33-10); Central Springs (18-13) at Aplington-Parkersburg (21-17); MFL/Clayton Ridge winner at Grundy Center (29-12); Belmond-Klemme (10-18) at Lake Mills (26-4)
Semifinals on Monday, Oct. 24 —Hosted by Denver and Grundy Center
Final on Wednesday, Oct. 26 — Hosted by highest-ranked team remaining
Clayton Ridge stat leaders — Camdyn Deutmeyer (177 kills, 2.4 per set, 33 blocks), Kaci Kregel (491 assists, 6.3 per set), Rachel Powers (397 digs, 5.1 per set)
Outlook — The Eagles should be favored to advance at home in the opening round over MFL, but will have to play a tight match all-around to upset No. 10-ranked Grundy Center in the quarterfinals. Fourth-ranked Denver is the overwhelming favorite to advance to state out of this regional.
