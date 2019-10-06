PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — There’s no other way to put it: UW-Platteville was flat-out ticked off.
After a controversial call by the officials left the Pioneers without a potential touchdown on the final play of the first half, the UW-P players and coaches regrouped and seized control of a ranked showdown with UW-La Crosse in seemingly no time to start the second half.
Quarterback Colin Schuetz connected on a short pass to Donald Allender that turned into a 90-yard touchdown pass on the first play of the third quarter, then on the next down safety Walter Ollie intercepted an Eagles pass and took it 39 yards to the house for another touchdown that turned a six-point deficit into an eight-point advantage in just 1:53 of clock, sparking the NCAA Division III No. 24-ranked Pioneers to a 38-20 victory over No. 20 La Crosse on Saturday at Pioneer Stadium.
“We came out with a lot of emotion,” Pioneers coach Mike Emendorfer said. “We responded really well with that first play of the second half, and what can you say about our defense? They played great and it seemed like every series in the second half we came up with interceptions. A great team effort and I’m very proud to be 1-0 against a nationally ranked team. It was a good team victory.”
Platteville (4-0, 1-0 WIAC) thought they had taken the lead from the Eagles (2-2, 0-1) right before halftime. The Pioneers traveled to the La Crosse 5-yard line with 4 seconds remaining, and in classic Emendorfer fashion, Platteville skipped over a field goal try to go for the lead.
Wide receiver Allender took a direct snap and rolled to his right, throwing to running back Bo Babich in traffic for what appeared to be a touchdown that even knocked over the pylon on the sideline. However, officials ruled that Babich did not have full control before going out of bounds, and the Pioneers were left going into the locker room with a 20-14 deficit.
“I should have called a timeout there, that’s on me,” Emendorfer said. “I made a mistake there. We had an opportunity and we came up a little short.”
The Eagles opened the scoring, but the Pioneers answered on their next possession by rolling the dice. On a fourth-and-1 at the Eagles 35, Schuetz hit a little dump pass to Babich out of the backfield, and the speedy back darted up the middle for a 35-yard touchdown pass to tie the game at 7-7 early in the second quarter.
La Crosse responded immediately when quarterback Evan Lewandowski tossed a 46-yard touchdown bomb to Cameron Sorenson to take a 13-7 lead following a missed extra point. Following a Platteville punt, the Eagles drove the field again and extended the lead to 20-7 on Lewandowski’s 6-yard touchdown on a QB keeper with 6:23 until halftime.
The Eagles wouldn’t score again.
“We didn’t change much,” said Ollie, who transferred to UW-P from Loras after three seasons with the Duhawks. “We made some silly penalties in the first half, so we cleaned that up, got our emotions straight and just locked in.”
In the second quarter, Josh Wiseman snagged the first of Platteville’s six interceptions of Lewandowski. In a dominant second half, Luke Johnson had two picks with Tyler Reinhardt, Travis Klassy and Ollie snagging an interception apiece to lock down their side of the field. La Crosse had 202 yards of offense in the first half and finished with 355.
“The receiver popped it up, and I just took the opportunity to make a play,” Ollie said of his interception return score. “The guys made great blocks in front of me and I just found a way to get in the end zone. We know what we’re doing and we know what type of team that we are. Stay disciplined, know our job and execute to the best of our abilities.”
Schuetz’s long touchdown to Allender, followed by Ollie’s pick-six, completely changed the momentum of the game and it remained with the Pioneers the rest of the way. Andrew Schweigert added a 33-yard field goal late in the third quarter, then an interception by Johnson set up a 50-yard touchdown run by Wyatt Thompson early in the fourth to cap 31 unanswered points by the Pioneers.
“We responded against one of the best defenses in the conference … according to La Crosse anyway they’re the best defense in the conference,” said Emendorfer, giving a little shot to Eagles coach and former Pioneers defensive coordinator Mike Schmidt. “And I thought we handled them well.”