Matt Gansen and Chase Brunscheen picked up their second feature victories of the season Sunday night at Dubuque Speedway.
Gansen, a Zwingle, Iowa, driver, claimed the 20-lap IMCA Modified feature for the second consecutive week at the track. The top five in the 16-car feature also included Timmy Current, of Bernard, Iowa; Tyler Madigan, of Dubuque; Jamie Pfeiffer, of Freeport, Ill.; and Jaden Fryer, also of Freeport, Ill.
Bruncheen, of Dyersville, Iowa, made it 2-for-2 in the Mini Late Model class. He won the tracks other feature in the class on April 25. The top five in the 10-lap feature included Dave Schwamman, of Fort Atkinson, Iowa; Jamie Schrunk, of East Dubuque, Ill.; Ray Costello, of Camanche, Iowa; and Noah Schueller, of Hazel Green, Wis.
Justin Kay, of Wheatland, Iowa, won his first IMCA Late Model feature at Dubuque this season. He took the 25-lap, 13-car feature by outlasting Nick Marolf, of Moscow, Iowa; Bobby Hansen, of Center Point, Iowa; Jeff Tharp, of Sherrill, Iowa; and Joel Callahan, of Dubuque.
Ryan Schilling, of Graf, Iowa, claimed his first SportMod feature of the year at Dubuque. He won the 13-car, 15-lap feature ahead of Gage Neal, of Ely, Iowa; Matt Stagman, of Shullsburg, Wis.; Grant Manthe, of Freeport, Ill.; and Tyler Soppe, of Sherrill, Iowa.
In Hobby Stocks, Jim Ball Jr., of Independence, Iowa, paced the 15-lap, 13-car feature for his first win at Dubuque this season. David Crimmins, of Dubuque; Jimmy Doescher, of Hollandale, Wis.; Jackson Vsetecka, of Fort Atkinson, Wis.; and Jordan Miles, of Bernard, Iowa, rounded out the top five.
Nick Proehl, of Milan, Ill., took his first 10-lap 4-Cylinder feature. The top five also included Noah Krahenbuhl, of Blanchardville, Wis.; Brandon Schneider, of Mechanicsville, Iowa; Dylan Kuhl, of Dickeyville, Wis.; and John W. Campbell, of Dubuque.
SEMI-PRO BASEBALL
Cascade 4, Rickardsville 0 — At Rickardsville, Iowa: Nate McMullen hit a three-run home run to left field, and Braden Houston threw a seven-inning complete-game shutout to lead the Reds in Eastern Iowa Hawkeye League play.
Dubuque Budweisers 10, Dubuque Packers 4 — Jon Muehring went 3-for-4, while Alex Savary, Ryan Wohlers, Bill Luzzo, Jack Enright and Nolan Schroeder added two hits apiece in the Buds’ 14-hit attack. Four Buds pitchers scattered four hits and struck out eight in the Prairie League win.
Worthington 15, Dyersville 0 — At Worthington, Iowa: Sam Willenbring drove in three runs, while Dakota Freese, Travis Rahe and Phil Richmond added two RBIs each in the EIHL romp.
Bernard 5, Placid 1 — At Pleasant Grove, Iowa: Devin Hurdle and Eric DeSousa had two hits each in support of Max Hoffman, who scattered six hits in the Prairie League win.