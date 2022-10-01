Here is a capsule look at today’s key games:
INDIANA STATE (1-2, 0-0) at NORTHERN IOWA (1-3, 1-1)
Kickoff: 4 p.m.
TV: ESPN+
Series record: Northern Iowa leads, 29-5
Last meeting: Northern Iowa won, 17-9, in 2019
Outlook: Northern Iowa will seek to build on its first win with a team it has dominated historically. The Panthers are 16-1 all-time against the Sycamores in Cedar Falls. Former Dubuque Senior standout Sam Schnee is listed as UNI’s No. 3 receiver and has a team-high 18 receptions for 255 yards. Dubuque Hempstead grad Noah Pettinger is the Panthers’ No. 2 punter.
MIDAMERICA NAZARENE (3-2) at CLARKE (3-2)
Kickoff: 1 p.m.
Livestream: team1sports.com/clarke/
Last week: Clarke beat then-No. 23 Baker, 20-19; MidAmerica Nazarene defeated Peru State, 21-19
Last year: MidAmerica Nazarene won, 56-39
Outlook: This season has already been a historical one for the Clarke program, and each win from here on will add to the record book. The Pride are coming off their first-ever win over a ranked program and have reached three wins in a season for the first time in program history. This is also the first year in which Clarke has had a winning record at any point in the season. MidAmerica Nazarene has been outscored, 95-29, in road games this season.
DUBUQUE (1-3, 1-1) AT BUENA VISTA (2-2, 1-1)
Kickoff: 1 p.m.
Livestream: team1sports.com/buenavista/
Last week: Dubuque lost to Wartburg, 25-0; Buena Vista beat Luther, 52-49
Last year: Dubuque won, 31-16
Outlook: After being shut out last week against Wartburg, Dubuque will look to regain that offensive magic it had two weeks ago with a 48-point effort in a win at Nebraska Wesleyan. Buena Vista appears to be an ideal candidate to reignite the offense as its defense has allowed nearly 40 points per game on average. In the midst of a favorable portion of their schedule, the Spartans have an opportunity to string some conference wins together, starting today.
LORAS (2-2, 2-0) AT No. 21 WARTBURG (4-0, 2-0)
Kickoff: 1 p.m.
Livestream: vimeo.com/event/2405173
Last week: Loras beat Nebraska Wesleyan, 49-31; Wartburg beat Dubuque, 25-0
Last year: Wartburg won, 58-21
Outlook: The Duhawks and the Knights are currently tied with Coe atop the American Rivers Conference with perfect 2-0 marks. This will be a showdown of Loras’ formidable offense, which averages 35 points per game, against Wartburg’s defense, which has surrendered just seven points all season. It will be a tall task for the Duhawks on the road, but they’ve already proven their ability to beat a ranked team in a hostile environment by taking down then No. 12-ranked Central on the road in Week 3.
UW-PLATTEVILLE (1-2) AT NO. 16 UW-OSHKOSH (2-1)
Kickoff: 1 p.m.
Livestream: letsgopioneers.com/composite
Last week: The Pioneers were on bye; UW-Oshkosh destroyed Millsaps College, 41-17
Last year: UW-Oshkosh won, 35-32
Outlook: Both teams open WIAC play today in a contest that has provided plenty of classics over the last decade as the Pioneers continued to push toward the top of the standings. The programs are in different positions a bit now, as the Titans remain a league favorite while the Pioneers are searching for their identity under new coach Ryan Munz. UW-P will be eager to wash away a 41-0 loss to No. 6 Hardin-Simmons two weeks ago, but it won’t be easy on the road against ever-tough Oshkosh. To pull off the upset, the Pioneers will need to lean on a defensive unit that ranks second in the WIAC in yards allowed per game at 254.0 — and a conference-best 116.7 passing yards per contest.
