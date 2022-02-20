DES MOINES -- On Friday night, Wyatt Voelker said he wasn’t doing all of this just to become a two-time state champion.
He wants so much more.
Well, a second consecutive title is a good way to cap a stellar prep career and launch into what he hopes will be an even more successful run in college and beyond.
Voelker, West Delaware’s senior 195-pound hammer, finished off a second consecutive undefeated season with a 19-7 major decision over Glenwood’s second-ranked CJ Carter in the Iowa Class 2A 195-pound state championship match on Saturday night at Wells Fargo Arena.
“Be a national champ, be a world champ, be an Olympic champ. That’s the goal,” Voelker said. “I’m not trying just to win. Our goal is to get a little bit better today, and I think I got a little bit better today. We learned some stuff on the life scale, not just the wrestling scale today, so it’s going to be a day to remember for sure. And it’s going to be fun to go celebrate with all my teammates.”
The University of Northern Iowa commit racked up 27 takedowns in his four matches at state, scoring bonus points in all four bouts and scoring 28.5 team points to help the Hawks bring home a third-place trophy.
He had four takedowns alone in a 41-second first-round pin, then added five more in his 1:10 bout in the quarterfinals. He had 18 takedowns and added five back points and an escape over his final two matches --- a 23-8 technical fall and the major decision.
Not too bad for a guy who reached the semifinals all four years, but suffered heart-breaking losses in the first two appearances.
“He put in a lot of work, and that (second semifinal loss) was a painful experience for him. But he responded to it, and responded in the right way,” West Delaware coach Jeff Voss said. “We talk about that a lot in our program, that when things don’t go your way, how you respond is going to have a big impact on the future. And so he responded the right way by wrestling a lot in the offseason and put himself in a position where that was never going to happen again.”
That’s a tough road to travel, but one Voelker navigated perfectly.
It definitely takes a lot of work to climb all the way to the top of the podium. Even more to do it twice with a huge target on your back.
A lot more than the three- to four-month season that there is. There’s not a month that I’m not on the wrestling mat,” said Voelker, who plans to take two weeks off before beginning to train for folkstyle nationals. “I’m going to be in the Big Game (Wrestling Club) room four times a week, I’m going to be at UNI twice a week. I’m going to be practicing five times a week if not more.
“I’m wrestling until July, and then usually I have a break for football, but I was still making Big Game a couple times a week. Even if it’s just not in a season, it’s technique, it’s smooth drilling. A lot of stuff. It’s the running. It’s the biking. It’s the mindset. It’s watching stuff. I’m watching college, watching world stuff and learning. It’s a lot more than the three months and just training.
“I think I’ve gotten a lot better at the mental aspects since sophomore year. I’m the man. I’m the best. I really believe that. So, I go out there and if I believe I’m the best, there’s no one that’s going to stop me. If I get taken down, boom, I’m getting right back up and getting in his face.”