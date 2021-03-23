Here is a capsule look at area men’s college soccer programs competing in the American Rivers Conference in this pandemic-altered spring season:
DUBUQUE
Coach — Brad Johnson (12th season)
Last year — 10-6-2, 5-2-1 A-R-C
Season opener — Friday vs. Illinois College
Returning veterans — Glorie Luwara (Jr.); Matthias Ericsson (Soph.); Roody Joinvil (Jr.); Lucas Von Braun (Soph.); Joshua Merkel (Sr.); Alessandro Corazzina (Jr.); Brandon White (Sr.)
Outlook — The Spartans could be positioned for a move up in the conference standings as it navigates an odd spring season with a veteran roster. That veteran leadership could bode well for Dubuque, too. Luwara was the team’s leading scorer last year with nine goals. Four other players who scored goals last year return, as well as top goalkeeper White, who allowed just 1.12 goals per game in the fall 2019 season.
LORAS
Coach — Steven McCarthy (first season)
Last year — 15-6-1, 6-2 A-R-C
Season opener — Saturday vs. Nebraska Wesleyan
Returning veterans — Tigrio Huerta (F, Sr.); Connor McGary (D, Sr.); Jose Melo (D, Jr.); Michael Brandt (D, Soph.); Patrick Clancy (D, Soph.)
Outlook — The Duhawks are returning to the field for the first time since losing in the A-R-C tournament final on Nov. 9, 2019. It will be a new look for Loras, too, with head coach Steven McCarthy set to finally make his debut after being hired in March 2020. There will be plenty of new faces in the lineup, too. Huerta was the team’s leading scorer last year with 13 goals in 22 matches. But McGary, Melo, Brandy and Clancy are the next-most experienced Duhawks on the roster with a combined 20 starts last year.