Through 20 minutes, Loras College was torching the American Rivers Conference’s top defensive unit.
The 25 minutes that followed weren’t nearly as easy, and it led to a heartbreaking loss at the buzzer for the Duhawks.
Dominic Sesma connected on the game-winning 3-pointer while being fouled with 0.4 ticks left on the clock in overtime, and Buena Vista rallied from a 23-point deficit in the first half to stun Loras, 92-88, at the Loras Athletic & Wellness Center on Wednesday night.
The Duhawks (10-4, 3-2 A-R-C) saw Rowan McGowen’s 33-point effort spoiled as the Beavers (12-2, 3-2) staked a 56-35 run through the second half and overtime to leave Loras out in the cold. Tim Jeffries led the Beavers with 20 points, while Sesma and Michael Demers added 17 apiece.
McGowen finished 12-for-17 from the field for the Duhawks with six rebounds and two steals. JT Ford added 14 points and Jake Healy scored 12.
Buena Vista entered the game with the conference’s best defensive average of 69.5 points allowed per contest. Loras put up 53 by halftime, but the rest of the game proved tougher sledding as the Beavers clawed back into it in a game that featured eight ties and seven lead changes.
With the departure of Ryan DiCanio, Josh Ruggles and Demond George — sixth, 17th and 35th all-time in career scoring in Loras history — after powering the Duhawks to their first-ever Sweet Sixteen appearance in the NCAA Division III tournament, Loras was going to have a new look this season.
Junior guard McGowen has taken it to another level, and he was on fire in the first half in helping the Duhawks stretch out a lead that hit as many as 23 before halftime. McGowen hit 7 of 8 shots, with three of them coming beyond the arc, as Loras pushed the lead to 23-10 at the 14:17 mark.
Jackson Kolinski came off the bench and drilled consecutive treys to extend the lead to 37-18 with 8:03 to go, then Jordan Boyd grabbed a steal and converted a layup to make it 49-28 with 2:15 until the break.
Loras held a 53-36 lead at the half, but the Beavers came out charging in the second half. Buena Vista tightened the game at 61-56 with 10:57 remaining, and the Beavers eventually took their first lead of the game to close a 31-14 run on Demers’ score in the paint for a 69-67 advantage with 5:56 to play.
McGowen helped Loras rally and retake a 74-69 lead with 4:11 to go, but the Beavers again answered and tied the game at 75. The teams traded the lead in the final minutes, but Demers missed two free throws with 33 seconds left that allowed McGowen to sink a trey with 8.6 seconds to play for an 80-78 lead. However, BV’s DJ McNeal drove and scored with 3.6 seconds left to send the game to overtime.
Cole Navigato hit a pair of free throws and scored on a tough take to give the Duhawks an 86-82 lead in overtime, but again Loras just couldn’t hold down Buena Vista, which answered with a 6-0 run. Navigato responded to tie the game inside at 88-88 with 18 seconds to go, but Sesma’s 3 at the horn while getting taken out at the legs lifted the Beavers. Sesma hit the following free throw to seal the win.