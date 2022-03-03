COVID provisions — Unvaccinated individuals are strongly encouraged to wear masks, and vaccinated individuals should consider wearing masks.
Who qualified — The top two teams from each of last weekend’s five sectional meets advanced to state. The top five individuals in each event and the top five all-around athletes qualified as well. Area gymnasts competed in the Dodgeville Sectional on Saturday.
Livestream — All events of the individual and team championships will be streamed live and can be viewed with a subscription to the NFHS Network. To purchase a subscription to the live programming for only $10.99 per month, log-on to www.wiaa.tv or www.nfhsnetwork.com and click on the subscription button in the header of the page. Archived streams of the sessions will be available on demand on www.nfhsnetwork.com 72 hours after the tournament.
AREA INDIVIDUAL QUALIFIERS
Brooke VonGlahn — A junior from the Platteville/Belmont/Lancaster tri-op, Von Glahn advanced in the all-around competition by finishing fifth at Dodgeville with a 34.450. She took ninth on the vault with an 8.350, won the uneven bars competition with an 8.675, finished 12th on the balance beam with an 8.425 and tied for ninth in the floor exercise with a 9.000.
Madilyn Fisher — A sophomore from the Prairie du Chien/Fennimore co-op, she placed third in the all-around competition at Dodgeville with a score of 35.250. She took fourth on the vault with an 8.675, seventh on the uneven bars with an 8.475, finished fourth on the balance beam with an 8.975 and placed fifth in the floor exercise with a 9.125.
Mackenzie Champion — A junior from the Platteville/Belmont/Lancaster tri-op, she tied for third in the floor exercise at Dodgeville with a 9.150.
TEAM QUALIFIERS
Reedsburg Area won the team title with 134.6250 points, while Dodgeville/Mineral Point/Iowa-Grant took second with a 134.6000 for the other state qualifying bid out of the Dodgeville Sectional. Dodgeville/Mineral Point/Iowa-Grant’s Elsa Nelson won the vault with a 9.150, and teammate Brooklyn Murphy claimed the balance beam with a 9.100.