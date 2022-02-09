The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union released its regional postseason basketball brackets for Class 5A and 4A on Wednesday and a city rivalry rubber match highlights the pairings.
Quarterfinal contests will take place on Wednesday, Feb. 16; semifinals on Saturday, Feb. 19; and the regional finals on Tuesday, Feb. 22. All games will tip off at 7 p.m.
The girls state basketball tournament will be held Feb. 28 through March 5 in Des Moines at the Wells Fargo Arena.
In Class 5A, Dubuque Senior and Dubuque Hempstead will square off in a Region 6 quarterfinal contest at Nora Gymnasium. The teams split their two regular-season meetings with the Mustangs winning, 50-45 on Jan. 4, and the Rams claiming the second meeting, 42-40, on Jan. 28. The winner will play at Linn-Mar in the semifinals.
No. 7-ranked Iowa City High hosts Muscatine in the bracket’s top-half semifinal matchup. The highest ranked remaining team will host the regional final for the right to go to Des Moines.
Two area teams will also meet in a postseason opener in Class 4A. Maquoketa will host Western Dubuque in a Region 3 quarterfinal. The winner will travel to No. 8-ranked DeWitt Central for a semifinal matchup.
Ninth-ranked North Scott hosts Clinton in the other 4A Region 3 quarterfinal, with the winner drawing a date with No. 15 Clear Creek-Amana in the semifinals. The highest remaining seed will host the regional final.