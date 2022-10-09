UW-Platteville needed a complete effort on the road to get back in the win column, and the Pioneers delivered just that on Saturday.
New starting quarterback Braeden Katcher tossed three touchdown passes and rushed for a fourth score, while the Pioneers defense held UW-Stevens Point to 118 total yards of offense in a dominant 31-3 victory in Stevens Point, Wis.
Katcher opened the scoring on a 25-yard TD pass to Jimmy Durocher in the first quarter, then he put the Pioneers ahead, 14-0, with a 22-yard scoring run. Katcher found John Goomey on an 8-yard TD pass to give UW-P a 21-3 lead at the half.
Katcher and Goomey connected again on a 3-yard TD pass in the third quarter for the Pioneers (2-3, 1-1 WIAC). Katcher finished 15 of 27 for 117 yards and the three TDs with one interception.
Will Lawrence, a sophomore from Benton, Wis., led the UW-P ground attack with 87 yards on 12 carries. Samuel Tausz led the defense with six tackles and an interception.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Buena Vista 3, Dubuque 0 — At Storm Lake, Iowa: Emma Powell delivered 16 kills, 11 digs and three aces, but the Spartans were swept, 25-20, 25-21, 25-21.
Nebraska Wesleyan 3, Loras 1 — At Lincoln, Neb.: Sam Stoffregen had 25 digs, four assists and two aces, but the Duhawks fell, 25-19, 25-20, 25-27, 25-23.
Park 3, Clarke 0 — At Kehl Center: Jessica Schaad floored nine kills and added seven digs, but the Pride were swept, 25-14, 25-22, 25-15.
MEN’S SOCCER
Dubuque 0, Wartburg 0 — At Oyen Field: Matt Marchiori made five saves in goal for the Spartans (6-4-3, 2-0-2 American Rivers Conference), and Dubuque Wahlert grad Cameron Haugen had three saves for Wartburg as the teams battled to a draw.
Loras 3, Simpson 1 — At Indianola, Iowa: Jonathan Landa, Kevin Kucaba and Taylor Sowell scored goals as the Duhawks (6-5-0, 2-1-0 A-R-C) rallied past the Storm.
Missouri Valley 5, Clarke 0 — At Burrows Field: Fernando Contreras made six saves in goal as the Pride (7-2-2, 4-2-2 Heart of America Conference) fell to Missouri Valley.
UW-Platteville 2, Concordia (Wis.) 1 — At Platteville, Wis.: Lucas Schoeneberg scored early and Jack Gentilli scored late as the Pioneers (9-2-1) won their eighth straight.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
Dubuque 2, Wartburg 2 — At Oyen Field: Alyssa Tranchita and Emma Kober scored goals in the second half as the Spartans (4-1-7, 1-0-3) earned a draw with the Knights (11-0-2, 3-0-1).
Loras 3, Simpson 0 — At Indianola, Iowa: Kyndal Kells preserved the shutout with seven saves at goalkeeper as the Duhawks (9-0-3, 3-0-0 A-R-C) blanked the Storm.
Missouri Valley 3, Clarke 0 — At Burrows Field: Faith Krapfl made 12 saves for the Pride at goalkeeper, but the offense couldn’t score in the home loss.
UW-Platteville 3, UW-River Falls 1 — At Platteville, Wis.: Katherine Ohlwein, Maddie Spencer-Strong and Jenna Gravitt scored goals as the Pioneers (9-3-1, 2-1-0 WIAC) beat River Falls (9-3-2, 0-3-0).
WOMEN’S GOLF
Spartans in 2nd — At Ames, Iowa: Madison Bowers and Brooke Bunjas both shot 78 to sit in a tie for third, helping the University of Dubuque to second place in the team standings after the first day of the American Rivers Conference Championships.
Loras’ Gabrielle Langlois (83) is in 13th to lead the Duhawks, who did not have a complete team score.
UW-P’s Ash 4th — At Reedsburg, Wis.: UW-Platteville’s Markie Ash shot 79-83—162 to tie for fourth place at the WIAC championships at Reedsburg Country Club. The Pioneers (699) were sixth as a team.
COLLEGE CROSS COUNTRY
Pride at Seminole Valley — At Cedar Rapids, Iowa: The Clarke men finished 13th and the women placed ninth at the Seminole Valley Stampede. Emmett Schwartzhoff (42nd, 27:21.8) fronted the men, and Jaycie Franco (26th, 19:52.1) led the women.
PREP FOOTBALL
Stockton 59, Minonk Fieldcrest 12 — At Stockton, Ill.: Dustin Oppold ran for 154 yards and three touchdowns, Colby Tucker added 163 yards and two scores, and the Blackhawks routed Fieldcrest.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
Bobcats finish 3-2 — At Cedar Rapids, Iowa: Class 4A No. 4-ranked Western Dubuque got a final tune-up before the Mississippi Valley Conference tournament on Tuesday at the Cedar Rapids Prairie tournament, a six-team round robin. The Bobcats beat Southeast Polk, Wilton and West Branch, but fell to Prairie and Johnston. Libby Lansing had 31 kills and 13 blocks for the Bobcats. Franny Heiberger, Erica Ernzen and Hailey Wulfekulhe added 26 kills apiece. Ava Demmer contributed 94 assists and Ella Meyer closed with 62 digs.
Mustangs go 3-3 — At Cedar Rapids, Iowa: Dubuque Hempstead finished 3-3 and took second in the silver pool at Cedar Rapids Jefferson, beating Iowa City West, Des Moines Roosevelt and the host J-Hawks but losing to Linn-Mar, Mount Vernon and Ankeny Centennial.
Dani Kurth delivered 28 kills and 10 blocks for the Mustangs, and Addi Wright added another 28 kills.
BOYS PREP GOLF
Hereau finishes 70th — At Bloomington, Ill.: River Ridge junior Thomas Hereau finished 70th overall at the Illinois Class 1A state meet with a two-round total of 85-88—173.
PREP CROSS COUNTRY
Hillmen boys 2nd — At Albany, Wis.: Quinn Wright finished eighth in the large school division in 17:54, leading the Platteville boys to a runner-up team finish. The girls were sixth behind Emma Rooney (6th, 20:31).
