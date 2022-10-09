UW-Platteville needed a complete effort on the road to get back in the win column, and the Pioneers delivered just that on Saturday.

New starting quarterback Braeden Katcher tossed three touchdown passes and rushed for a fourth score, while the Pioneers defense held UW-Stevens Point to 118 total yards of offense in a dominant 31-3 victory in Stevens Point, Wis.

