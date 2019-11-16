Josh Oertel watched with a little extra interest as his uncles, Jay and Jerry Lanser, went head-to-head in a Budweiser Big 10 match last week.
Now, it will be his turn to experience those emotions.
The 19-year-old Josh Oertel will square off against his 25-year-old brother, Nate Oertel, in the third round of the 64-man, double-elimination tournament tonight at Creslanes.
“It was a little crazy watching them bowl each other last week, especially knowing it could possibly happen with my brother this week,” said Josh Oertel, who advanced in the winners’ bracket last week with a 687-662 decision over Kyle Wiest. “It’s always been a dream of mine to bowl against him in a big tournament instead of just being his doubles partner. But it also kind of sucks to have to bowl him. Obviously, I want to move on in the tournament, but I also want to see him move on in the tournament, too.”
Nate Oertel won his second-round match against Charlie Ties, 695-537, last week to set up the third-round match against his brother. He, too, arrived at Creslanes a little early last week to watch Jay Lanser edge Jerry Lanser, 586-563, in an elimination match.
“You try not to think of it as a family match and go out and bowl like it’s any other match, even though it really isn’t,” Nate Oertel said. “I don’t want to have to bowl my brother, but we knew it was a possibility when we saw the brackets come out.
“It is going to be a very interesting, competitive match and a lot of fun. Josh has been bowling really well and I know I’m going to have to bowl really well to beat him. I just hope we both bowl really well and have a great match.”
The Lanser clan still has five members still alive in the tournament. The Oertel brothers and their cousin, Justin Lanser, remain in the winners’ bracket. Jay Lanser and his nephew, Jason Lanser, remain in the consolation bracket.
Winners bracket shootout — Steve Beck won the highest-scoring match last week, posting a 743-728 victory over Andrew Gantenbein in the second round of the winners’ bracket. Beck rolled a 278 game en route to making Gantenbein the first bowler of the tournament to roll a national honor count and lose.
Six other bowlers shot national honor counts last week. Dan Moore shot a 716 including a 276 game; Cody Beck rolled a 706 with a 278; Jordan Schoettmer rolled a 299 game en route to a 760; Andrew Willems’ 735 included a 287; Stephen Habel had a 783 with a 290 game; and Heath Kohl fired a perfect game during his 729 series.
Back at it — The field has been whittled to 48 bowlers after 16 bowlers suffered their second defeats of the tournament last week. Tonight’s action includes 12 matches at 7 p.m. and 12 more at 8 p.m. … All four former champions remain in the field after two weeks. Defending champion Kevin Scheffert and Beck are in the winners’ bracket, while Jason Lanser and Terry Cottrell sit in the consolation bracket.