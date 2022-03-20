CASCADE • SENIOR • GUARD
Vitals: Season averages of 13.5 points, 9.2 rebounds, 4 steals, 3.7 assists; Iowa Print Sports Writers Association second team all-state; Iowa Girls Coaches Association second team all-state; IGCA all-Southeast Region; River Valley Conference elite team.
Breakdown: Hoffman completed her decorated Cascade career under the bright lights of Wells Fargo Arena, a place she’s became quite familiar with after having led her team there three times. She was the unquestioned leader of the Cougars and nearly willed her team to a heroic comeback in the state quarterfinals.
MINERAL POINT • SENIOR • GUARD
Vitals: Season averages of 15.9 points, 3.3 assists, 2.6 steals; Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association Division 4 all-state team; SWAL player of the year; SWAL first team.
Breakdown: After a heartbreaking defeat in the 2021 state championship game, Lindsey led the Pointers to a perfect 30-0 season and the Wisconsin Division 4 state championship as the team’s floor general. The UW-Oshkosh recruit eclipsed the 1,000-point barrier this season and proved all year that she was one of the best all-around guards in the area.
GALENA • FRESHMAN • GUARD
Vitals: Season averages of 12.9 points, 3.9 rebounds, 4.2 steals, 2.7 assists; AP second team all-state; Illinois Basketball Coaches Association first team all-state; Illinois Class 1A all-state tournament first team; Northwest Upstate Illini Conference co-player of the year; NUIC first team.
Breakdown: Furlong was Galena’s motor offensively and defensively. She led the team in scoring and shattered the school record for steals in a season (152). A key component to the Pirates’ first state tournament berth, she has three more prep seasons.
BELLEVUE • SENIOR • GUARD
Vitals: Season averages of 16.7 points, 5 steals, 2.8 rebounds; IGCA third team all-state; IGCA Southeast all-district team;
RVC elite team.
Breakdown: Hueneke had a breakthrough senior season after serving mostly as a role player last season. She was a scoring machine and a pesky defender on a Bellevue team that found its groove in the second half and nearly made it to state.
LANCASTER • SENIOR • GUARD
Vitals: Season averages of 13.2 points, 7.6 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 2.6 steals; WBCA first team all-state; Southwest Wisconsin Conference first team.
Breakdown: Burks, an Idaho State University commit, led the Flying Arrows to a regional final this season before falling to Mineral Point. She led Lancaster in scoring, rebounding and assists, and finished her career with 912 points.
STOCKTON • SENIOR • FORWARD
Vitals: Season averages of 17.6 points, 7.4 rebounds, 2.3 steals; IBCA second team all-state; AP honorable mention all-state; NUIC co-player of the year; NUIC first team.
Breakdown: The hard-working senior led the Blackhawks all the way to the sectional final before losing to state runner-up Galena. She was the leading scorer and second-leading rebounder on a Stockton team that racked up a 20-win season.
MINERAL POINT • SENIOR • FORWARD
Vitals: Season averages of 13.3 points, 5.9 rebounds, 4.4 steals, 2.8 assists; WBCA first team all-state; SWAL first team.
Breakdown: It was quite a two-year run for the Pointers’ senior. Watters bested her state runner-up trophy as a junior with an unblemished record and state championship trophy this season. She will continue her career next season at UW- Platteville.