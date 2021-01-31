There’s a new power emerging in Southwest Wisconsin wrestling, and it’s a familiar name.
Mineral Point crowned six regional champions and had another two finish as runners-up at Saturday’s WIAA Division 3 regional tournament in Lancaster, Wis.
The Pointers outscored Fennimore, 255-228, for the team title. Fennimore had three champions and seven total individual qualifiers, and third-place Iowa-Grant/Highland (224) advanced eight wrestlers to next weekend’s sectional tournament in Mineral Point.
Lucas Sullivan (113 pounds), Tarrin Riley (126), Bo Hanson (160), Nolan Springer (170), Mitch Aurit (195) and Daniel Nordstrom (220) won individual titles for Mineral Point. Mason Hughes (182) and Will Straka (285) were runners-up.
Fennimore got titles from Brett Birchman (120), Brody Lee (132) and Maximos Miles (138). Ian Crapp (106), Nick Needham (113), Kaden Hahn (152) and Cameron Winkers (220) advanced as runners-up.
Iowa-Grant/Highland was second in the regional with five champions. Elliott Biba (106), Andrew Winders (145), Colton Cutts (152), Cal Dorota (182) and Donald Laufenberg (285) won titles while Mason Welsh (120), Caden Lindner (126) and Blake Dax (170) took silver.
Lancaster, which placed fourth, advanced runners-up Colby Lull (138), Dustin Tydrich (160) and Ryan McCartney (195).
Boscobel was the only area team at the Division 3 regional in Westby and had just one wrestler competing: Ethan McCullough placed fourth at 132.
Prairie du Chien crowned five regional champions and advanced 10 total wrestlers out of the Division 2 regional tournament in Prairie du Chien.
Rhett Koenig (113), Ryder Koenig (120), Maddox Cejka (132), Luke Kramer (145) and Bradyn Saint (170) won gold for the Blackhawks, who easily won the team championship over Viroqua, 271-132.5.
Mason Baumgartner (106), Kurt Wall (138), Matt Rogge (152), Chase Fisher (160) and Chad Achenbach (195) also advanced to next week’s sectional tournament in Richland Center.
Darlington/Black Hawk finished third as a team with 127 points. Brady Horne (182), Wiley Zasada (195) and Matt King (220) won championships for the Warbirds, who also advanced Owen Huschitt as runner-up at 170.
Belmont/Platteville’s Dylan Taber (138) and Michael Douglas (285) won titles, helping the co-op to a fourth-place finish with 110 points, seven ahead of Cuba City/Benton/Southwestern. Carter Spensley (126) also advanced for Belmont/Platteville.
Cuba City/Benton/Southwestern’s Ayden Nolan (113), Cooper Johnston (182) and John Wachershauser (220) qualified for sectionals as runners-up.