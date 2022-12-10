Hempstead's Chandler Houselog shoots over Platteville's Madison Carl during their Wendy's/MidwestOne Girls Basketball Classic game at the Lillis Athletic & Wellness Center at Loras College in Dubuque on Saturday, Dec10, 2022.
Hempstead's Madysen Pint drives past Platteville's Madison Carl during their Wendy's/MidwestOne Girls Basketball Classic game at the Lillis Athletic & Wellness Center at Loras College in Dubuque on Saturday, Dec10, 2022.
Platteville's Camryn Nies puts up a shot over Hempstead's Mallory Tomkins during their Wendy's/MidwestOne Girls Basketball Classic game at the Lillis Athletic & Wellness Center at Loras College in Dubuque on Saturday, Dec10, 2022.
Platteville's Elizabeth Poller fires a pass through traffic during their Wendy's/MidwestOne Girls Basketball Classic game against Hempstead at the Lillis Athletic & Wellness Center at Loras College in Dubuque on Saturday, Dec10, 2022.
Platteville's Madison Carl puts up a shot during their Wendy's/MidwestOne Girls Basketball Classic game against Hempstead at the Lillis Athletic & Wellness Center at Loras College in Dubuque on Saturday, Dec10, 2022.
Platteville’s Maddison Carl puts up a shot during their Wendy’s/MidWestOne Girls Basketball Classic game against Dubuque Hempstead at the Lillis Athletic & Wellness Center at Loras College on Saturday. The Hillmen won, 62-53.
Platteville's Camryn Nies puts up a shot during their Wendy's/MidwestOne Girls Basketball Classic game against Hempstead at the Lillis Athletic & Wellness Center at Loras College in Dubuque on Saturday, Dec10, 2022.
Platteville's Elizabeth Poller battles for the ball with Hempstead's Mallory Tomkins during their Wendy's/MidwestOne Girls Basketball Classic game at the Lillis Athletic & Wellness Center at Loras College in Dubuque on Saturday, Dec10, 2022.
It was a new format and a little bigger stage, but Platteville relied on a familiar recipe that has sparked some early-season success.
Seven different Hillmen recorded baskets — three in double figures — as a balanced scoring attack spurred Platteville to a 62-53 wire-to-wire victory over Dubuque Hempstead on Saturday at the Wendy’s/MidWestOne Girls Basketball Classic at the Lillis Athletic & Wellness Center.
Maddison Carl led Platteville (5-2) with 16 points, Camryn Nies added 15 and Lizzie Poller recorded 13.
The Mustangs (1-5) also saw three players reach double digits in scoring, led by senior Chandler Houselog with 14. Kialah Hill netted 12 points and Camdyn Kay 11 for Hempstead.
“Our three guards played really well tonight, and were still capable of scoring in other areas,” Platteville coach Brandon Temperly said. “That’s the fun of the season — is trying to get games like this out of our group.”
Saturday’s contest that featured four quarters and a shot clock was a bit of a wrinkle for the Hillmen, who normally play two halves without a shot clock.
“Getting to use the shot clock and maybe seeing that down the road, it was fun to be able to do that,” Temperly said. “Going back to the old quarters days, it was neat for the girls to experience that.”
Platteville opened the game on a 7-0 run, and while the Mustangs never went away, it was a lead it wouldn’t relinquish. Carl’s seven first-quarter points staked her team to a 16-7 advantage after 8 minutes.
Poller knocked down four free throws to take a 24-13 lead at 4:50 of the second, but Hill closed the first-half with a momentum-swinging 3-pointer to bring the Mustangs within eight points.
“We have a young team, and we’re learning how to play hard all the time and also to do the little things we need to do to be successful in basketball,” Hempstead coach Ryan Rush said. “Every game we go out there, we’re getting better.”
Kay’s 3-pointer early in the third, and her drive to the hoop at 3:50, brought Hempstead within three points, but Nies, Carl and Poller answered for Platteville to spark a 7-0 run and 41-31 lead.
“We have three or four really good guards, we have good post players, we rebound well and we just have all-around good team chemistry,” Carl said. “I’m excited for this year, for sure.”
While the Hillmen have high hopes of competing for a Southwest Wisconsin Conference championship this year, Carl said she enjoyed Saturday’s unique format against an unfamiliar opponent.
“It was nice to play a different competition style,” Carl said. “Iowa ball is a little bit different than Wisconsin ball, so it was just nice to see some different competition.”
After Friday night’s hard-fought loss to Dubuque Senior and Saturday’s effort where Hempstead continually clawed back into striking distance, Rush feels the Mustangs are trending in the right direction.
“I think that we’ll be a better team at the end of the year than we are right now just based on how young we are,” Rush said. “Everything we need to work on, we can work on. It’s all those execution things that we will get better at.”
