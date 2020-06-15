CASCADE, Iowa -- Devin Simon wasn’t sure she was going to get to play her freshman softball season.
When it finally started a month later than originally expected, Simon and her Cascade teammates took full advantage.
Simon went 3-for-3 with two doubles and scored three runs, and struck out five in her first career varsity start as the Cougars romped to a 10-0 five-inning victory over Bellevue in Monday’s season opener at Cascade High School. The season was delayed nearly a full month from its original start date because of the coronavirus pandemic.
“It was really nice. From not expecting a season at all to have such a good first game, it was really refreshing,” Simon said.
Cascade pounced right away in the opening frame and benefitted from three Comets errors.
Simon singled to lead off the frame, advancing to second on a fielding error in left field before stealing third base on the next pitch. Taylor Menster walked and stole second before an error on Samantha Frasher’s liner to left allowed both runners to score.
Shannon Morris reached on another error, then stole second to put runners at second and third before Alyssa Koppes lined a two-run single into the left-field corner. Koppes advanced all the way to third during the relay throw home and scored two batters later on Julia Ludwig’s infield single. The Cougars sent all nine batters to the plate in the inning and the first five hitters came across to score.
The Cougars stole six bases as a team, often on the first pitch.
“We were swinging so well tonight, and our baserunning was on point. We push as many bases as possible and we’re going to continue to do that as we move forward,” first-year Cascade coach Sonya McCormick said. “That’s going to be one big change in the program that probably hasn’t been seen the past couple years. We’re going to run as much as we possibly can. We’ll run until we get thrown out.”
Simon, meanwhile, wasn’t lacking in her first varsity start in the pitching circle, striking out five of the first nine batters she faced --- including three of the looking variety in the second inning.
“I was nervous, but after the first pitch I felt a lot better,” Simon said.
Simon doubled off the base of the fence in left on the first pitch of the second inning, advanced to third on a passed ball and scored on Morris’ sacrifice fly for a 6-0 lead.
Bellevue shortstop Juliana Penniston made a nice diving stop of Koppes’ hard grounder up the middle leading off the third inning, but didn’t make the throw as Koppes would have easily beaten it out. Emily Conlin followed with a single to center, and Koppes, who advanced to third on the hit, scampered home on an errant throw back into the infield.
Comets starter Erin Sprank recorded the next two outs before Conlin stole second and advanced to third on a passed ball. Libby Felton singled to drive home a run, and Simon drove another double to center to make it 9-0.
“I felt really good,” Simon said. “I thought the whole team hit really well.”
Menster followed with a double as the Cougars took a 10-0 lead through three innings.
Simon allowed just two hits and two walks in three innings. She finished with the five strikeouts.
Maggie McDermott relieved Simon to start the fourth and allowed a quick single and walk to open the frame, but the Cougars escaped the threat with a strike-’em-out, throw-’em-out double play at third.
McDermott allowed one hit and two walks with two strikeouts in two innings.
Sprank allowed nine hits and one walk while striking out three. Six of the 10 runs she allowed were earned.
After the Comets went winless last season, first-year head coach Jamie Deering said she and the players plan to build a solid foundation by focusing on the fundamentals.
And the loss did nothing to dampen their excitement for the season.
“That’s the biggest thing we can accomplish right now,” Deering said. “The competition in our conference is unreal, so no matter who we play it’s going to be tough -- and that goes for everyone.
“The excitement is there. We have another game tomorrow and then the next day and it’s just going to keep rolling from there.”