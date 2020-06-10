Daniela Miranda just couldn’t believe it.
Like many across the nation, the University of Dubuque women’s golf team had its season cut short in March due to the coronavirus pandemic. But perhaps for these Spartans more than others, it especially hurt deep.
“We all sat there ... it was just heartbreaking,” said Miranda, a to-be senior for the Spartans from Woodstock, Ill. “We worked so hard for it. To have it taken away, we were very upset, but at the time we didn’t know just how serious COVID was. It was so hard, especially for the upperclassmen. It hit harder for us because the younger players, they’ll have more opportunities to reach nationals. Our time was being cut short.”
Having made program history in October by winning the American Rivers Conference championship — the program’s first-ever league title — the Spartans were set to compete for the first time at the NCAA Division III national championships last month at PGA National in West Palm Beach, Fla. Due to circumstances out of its control, UD never got the opportunity to follow through on the historic opportunity it had earned.
“We were actually in South Carolina getting ready for a round during our spring season when we found out,” said UD fifth-year coach Dustin Bierman, the reigning A-R-C Coach of the Year. “Obviously, it was a pretty big blow. We had an opportunity to play for a national championship. We all worked really, really hard trying to build this program the last three years and we finally got there. It was a very tough conversation to have. They were devastated, and so was I. We had the pieces to make the cut and finish as one of the top 20 teams in the country. I’ve got some young ladies on the team that are still not over that.”
Following their performances at the A-R-C championships, the Spartans had plenty of momentum in the spring and heading toward nationals. Miranda placed third overall in the league with a three-round total of 239, while Mineral Point, Wis., native and to-be junior Madison Bowers placed fourth with a 240. Megan Gille, a to-be junior from Stockton, Ill., placed a third Spartan inside the top 10 in ninth place with a 250.
“We’re definitely going to work harder this year,” Miranda said. “We believe we won conference last year with our ‘B’ game. We have more potential to give it our all and we have the same goal. Hopefully we will achieve it again this year.”
The Spartans will certainly be the favorites to claim a second straight league title this season, having lost no one from last year’s squad. Entering the fall, UD’s roster of returning players will consist of two seniors, four juniors and three sophomores — which include state-experienced prep players Mary Edwards from Dubuque Wahlert and Courtney Olson from Clayton Ridge.
“Since we made it to nationals but couldn’t play, it’s only going to make us hungrier to work hard and get back,” Miranda said. “We will definitely put the work in. If we play our game, we will see better results. We kind of felt (teams coming at us) last year, and it motivates us to push harder because the other teams in the conference are working just as hard coming at us. We’ll take the extra step and put in the work.”
For these Spartans, last season was similar to watching a really good movie but not getting to see it play out in the end. The message from Bierman has been to move forward and strive for that level again to earn the ending they feel they deserve.
“It’s going to be our battle cry for next year to get back,” he said. “That’s our goal. We have some unfinished business there to settle. We’re going to be on a mission next year. Every shot, every stroke matters towards our goal.
“We’ve been having Zoom meetings and going over what individual players need to work on. There really are only two goals for next year: No. 1, win the American Rivers Conference again and No. 2, get back to the national championships. It means something to them and they’re working hard towards that.”