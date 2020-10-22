It’s been more than a decade since the Dubuque Senior volleyball program posted a winning record. It’s been quite a while, too, since the Rams advanced past their first game in the postseason.
That’s what made things so tough on Thursday night at Nora Gymnasium, as the tears of a dozen hard-working players flowed.
Just as they have all season, the Rams scrapped. They didn’t back down when the game was on the line. And right down to the last point, Iowa Class 5A No. 11-ranked Senior — a team that found itself in the rankings this year for the first time in a long time — played with burning desire to win.
All of this despite the adversity 2020 dealt this team.
All to come up just short.
Linn-Mar rallied to take the final two sets to advance in the 5A Region 6 seminfals in four sets, 25-23, 21-25, 25-14, 25-20, ending what had been a magical run for the Rams.
At the end of the day, the word players and coaches kept coming back to was “proud.” Proud of their 17-10 record. Proud of the way they stayed in every match.
“From my past few years on varsity, our seasons were nothing close to this and it was just a great experience,” said Emma Link, a senior libero and three-year varsity starter for Senior. “I’m so proud of my teammates and coaches.”
The loss closes the book on a pair of milestone seasons for both Link and fellow senior Katelyn Egan. Link eclipsed 1,000 career digs in 2020. Egan was recognized after Thursday’s match for reaching 1,000 career assists after finishing with 41 against the Lions.
“So proud. I’m so proud of this team and I couldn’t have asked for a better senior season,” said Egan. “It was incredible. Everyone has this idea of Senior volleyball and I think we changed that this year.”
Senior had a 20-15 edge in Set 1, before four straight kills by Leah Gorsich helped tie the opener at 20-apiece. Senior sided out on an error and a kill by Payton Kizer gave the Rams a 22-20 lead. But a Gorsich kill gave serve back to Linn-Mar, and the Lions went on a 5-1 run to take Set 1.
Set 2 proved to be another close call, with the teams tied at 19-19. Back-to-back Lions errors put the Rams in front, and Senior used a 6-2 run to tie the match at a set apiece, clinching it on Kizer’s kill.
The teams traded the first 10 points of Set 3 before Gorsich’s kill sparked a 7-1 Lions run and a 12-6 Linn-Mar lead. Senior couldn’t recover, surrendering seven straight points to the Lions for a 22-12 deficit and Linn-Mar took a 2-1 match lead on Lauren Gorsich’s ace.
The Rams then found themselves in a 15-11 hole to start the fourth set before a kill by Katelyn Kitchen started a 5-1 rally to tie the score at 16-all. Linn-Mar built its lead back up to 22-17, and despite several desperate rallies on the Rams side, the final points of the match just didn’t go Senior’s way.
After a kill by Kizer brought Senior within 24-20, Leah Gorsich ended things with her 22nd kill from the outside, a ball that shanked off a Rams player and sent the other five on the court scrambling out of bounds to try to save it.
“I just told them tonight wasn’t the outcome that we wanted, but we should not hang our heads over the season that we had,” said first-year Senior coach Haley Zenner. “It was a heck of a season and they did great, just with all of the accomplishments that they had this season. Finally having a winning record in who knows how long. Making the rankings in who knows how long. They should be proud of all their accomplishments this season and starting to turn Senior volleyball around.”
Brooke Healey finished with 16 kills to lead Senior, followed by nine from Olivia Baxter and eight from Kizer. Link had a match-high 27 digs.
The Lions will play at Dubuque Hempstead on Tuesday with a state tournament berth on the line.