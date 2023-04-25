Ashton Hogrefe’s gold medal in the 400 hurdles came by the slimmest of margins.
His team, however, distanced themselves from the pack completely.
Behind 10 first-place finishes, the Western Dubuque boys blew away their county competitors, claiming the team title on Monday in the Dubuque County Coed Meet at Dalzell Field.
The Bobcats were the run-away champions with 196 team points.
Hempstead (120) placed second, Senior (111) was third, Wahlert (84) fourth, Cascade (56) fifth and Beckman Catholic (15) sixth.
“We see these guys at almost every meet and they all have guys who can compete with one another, and we never know what place we’re gonna get,” said Hogrefe, who won individual gold in the 110 hurdles (14.99) and 400 hurdles by eight-one hundredths of a second (56.82). “Everyone is here to compete, so it’s a lot of fun. It feels good that we won it all.”
Hogrefe was also part of the Bobcats’ shuttle hurdle relay team, along with Tyler Horstman, Jaden Then and Brandon Decker that won in a season-best 1:01.14.
“We didn’t lose too many people after last year, and we just have so much depth,” Hogrefe said. “We know that anyone can score points for our team.”
Quentin Nauman won the 3,200 (9:42.87), Jackson Skrtich the long jump (20 ¾), Ian Fagan the 400 (50.55), Brock Carpenter the 200 (22.39), Isaiah Hammerand the 1,600 (4:33.69) the 4x100 (Kaleb Rowland, Drew Burds, Grant Glausser, Carpenter, 43.20), and the 4x400 (Horstman, Nauman, Dillon Aulwes, Ryan Digmann, 3:36.28) to round out WD’s gold medals.
Wahlert’s Duke Faley displayed the night’s most impressive individual performance with a mammoth first-place throw of 189-7 in the discus competition. The mark is the second-best in the state heading into this weekend’s Drake Relays.
“You always want momentum heading into big meets, and Drake is pretty big for me,” Faley said. “I’m really glad that I came out and had a good showing tonight.”
Faley also took first place in the shot put (53-9 ¾), while Ryan Brosius (11:07) won the 100.
Hempstead’s John Maloney played a role in two of the three gold medals for the Mustangs on Monday, winning the 800 (2:01.16), and the 4x800, along with Micah Fern, Joe Vize, and Owen Leitzen in 8:23.16.
“This meet is always a lot of fun because we are all here to fight for that county title,” Maloney said. “That means something to all of us and we’re here to fight for it.”
Will Pitz, Landon McKay, Charlie Driscoll and Jacob Johnson won the distance medley (3:45.53) for Hempstead’s third gold.
Senior placed first in the sprint medley (Deyon Moore, Marshawn Dukes, Benjamin Francis, Jaden Arnold, 1:36.30), and the 4x200 (Dukes, Dustin Foht, Noah Roling, Arnold, 1:32.87).
Cascade’s Quinn Casey equaled his winning height of 6-2 in last week’s Harold Sweet Invitational to win his second straight high jump gold on Monday for the Cougars.
GIRLS
It wasn’t a first-place time, but it led them to a county team supremacy sweep.
Western Dubuque held off hard-charging Hempstead with a fourth-place finish in the final 4x400 to claim the girls team title, 129-128, over the Mustangs.
“It means a lot to me,” said Brynn Walters, who won the 200 in 25.63, among WD’s four gold medals on Monday. “We knew going into the 4x400 just what we had to do. We just told them to go out and kill it, and they did the job.”
Macy Kalb (16-3 1/4) won the long jump, Michaela Silich (36-10) the shot put, and Ava Ramler, Claire Stuntz, Lucy Ehlers and Walters claimed the 4x100 (50.44).
“We put in so much work in practice, and we’re always so consistent all the time, and it’s really showing,” Ramler said.
Senior finished third with 104, Wahlert (101) fourth, Cascade (77) fifth and Beckman (38) sixth.
Hempstead got gold medals from Keelee Leitzen in the 400 (59.10) and Camdyn Kay in the 800 (2:23.98).
Senior’s Leah Klapatauskas won the 3,000 (10:32.75), and ran anchor on the winning distance medley (4:32.06), along with Jenna Lawler, Kaitlyn Miller and Carly Hefel.
“I love this meet,” Klapatauskas said. “It’s just a great chance to run hard in front of friends and family, and these other schools really push me to do my best.”
The Rams also got gold-medal efforts from Cambel Drapeau (5 feet) in the high jump, Claire Hoyer in the 1,500 (5:07.94), and the 4x800 (Neveah Kessler, Emily Gorton, Julia Kilgore and Hoyer, 10:03.66).
Wahlert got wins from Megan McDonald (100, 12.60), sprint medley (McDonald, Olivia Donovan, Emma Donovan, Lauren McClimon, 1:53.93), 4x200 (Rylee Steffen, Olivia Donovan, McDonald, McClimon, 1:45.77), and the 4x400 (Olivia Donovan, Anna Roling, Steffen, Emma Donovan, 4:03.43).
Cascade’s Devin Simon took first in the 400 hurdles (1:05.17) and as part of the shuttle hurdle relay (1:07.53), along with Mya Curry, Kate Green and Brianna Koppes.
“It’s really fun being around all these schools where we know all the runners,” Simon said. “It’s just a really good environment to compete in.”
Green won the 100 hurdles (16.28) and Grace Rhomberg the discus (106-3) for the Cougars.
Beckman’s Abby Knepper placed second in the 100 hurdles (17.23) and was part of the runner-up shuttle hurdle team to lead the Trailblazers.
