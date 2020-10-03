Gabe Anstoetter was anxious to break another one.
Dubuque Wahlert’s senior running back saw his second carry of the game against DeWitt Central on Friday night result in a 70-yard touchdown run, only to have the score called back on a holding penalty.
“I was really anxious,” Anstoetter said. “I looked back and I was really disappointed. But I knew I could do it with the line playing amazing, so I just knew we could get another one.”
Anstoetter got his chance and didn’t disappoint, breaking off a 58-yard touchdown run in the third quarter that snapped a tie game and sparked the Golden Eagles to a 31-7 victory over the Sabers at the Loras College Rock Bowl.
“He’s a touchdown waiting to happen,” Wahlert coach Jamie Marshall said. “Give him the ball and, at some point, he’s going to pop one. Unfortunate that one got called back, but happy to see him bounce back and get the next one.”
Anstoetter finished with 119 yards on 12 carries with two touchdowns, also adding a 1-yard TD plunge later in the third quarter as the Golden Eagles (4-1, 3-0 Class 3A District 4) won their fourth straight and clinched their first winning season since 2017.
“There’s a lot of energy with these guys right now,” Anstoetter said. “It just feels so good to be a part of this team.”
After DeWitt (3-3, 1-3) punted on its opening possession, Anstoetter saw his impressive touchdown run nullified and the Golden Eagles were forced to punt. On the Sabers’ next possession, Garrett Sailor fumbled the ball away with Wahlert’s Sam Timp recovering at the DeWitt 28-yard line. But after three plays and only gaining 2 yards, the Eagles settled for a Nathan Donovan 43-yard field goal attempt that sailed wide left and kept the game scoreless.
The teams traded punts again before the Sabers got something going midway through the second quarter. Quarterback Henry Bloom connected with tight end Kaden Schnede over the middle for 52 yards, then found him again in the back-left corner of the end zone for an 8-yard score that gave the Sabers a 7-0 lead with 4:27 left in the second.
That touchdown represents the only score the Wahlert defense has allowed in its last 12 quarters.
“What can you say about the defense?” Marshall said. “Seven points in the last 12 quarters, I just couldn’t be more proud of the entire team for what we’ve got going on here.”
Wahlert responded with its best drive of the half. On a third-and-2 from its own 26, quarterback Charlie Fair escaped pressure and found Carson Cummer for a 30-yard gain into Sabers territory. After a 21-yard run by fellow QB Bryce Rudiger, Fair then scampered for 9 yards before hitting tight end Danny Steele in the right flat for an 11-yard touchdown pass to tie the game with 1:09 until halftime. The Eagles traveled 82 yards in nine plays over 3:12 of clock to send the game into the break tied at 7-7.
On Wahlert’s second possession of the second half, Anstoetter blasted through the DeWitt defense for the long touchdown run that gave the Eagles the lead for good at the 6:06 mark of the third quarter. Anstoetter and Jake Brosius added 1-yard scores to push the advantage to 28-7 early in the fourth.
Donovan also earned his redemption late in the fourth quarter by drilling a 45-yard field goal for the game’s final margin.
“Couldn’t be more proud of what these guys accomplished,” Marshall said. “A great effort.”