The Dubuque Fighting Saints will try to snap a two-game winless streak this weekend, when they visit a pair of Dupaco Cowbell Cup rivals.
Here is capsule look at this weekend’s games:
DUBUQUE FIGHTING SAINTS (10-6-1-1) AT CEDAR RAPIDS ROUGHRIDERS (9-8-2-0)
When: Approximately 7:15 p.m. tonight at ImOn Ice Arena
Media: Video available at www.flohockey.tv (subscription required); audio only at Eagle 102.3 FM.
Season series: The teams split their first two meetings of the regular season last weekend. Dubuque earned a 5-3 victory on Friday in Cedar Rapids, and the RoughRiders answered with a 6-2 decision the following night in Dubuque. Those games did not count in the Cowbell Cup standings, but all meetings moving forward will count.
Scouting Dubuque: The Saints saw a four-game winning streak and six-game point streak come to an end with Saturday’s loss, then dropped a 7-4 decision to Muskegon on Sunday ... They will play this weekend and next weekend without leading scorer Ryan St. Louis, who will represent USA Hockey at the World Junior A Challenge in Cornwall, Ontario. St. Louis has contributed eight goals and 24 points in 18 games and has a five-point cushion on defenseman Max Burkholder for the team lead. Associate head coach Evan Dixon is serving on the coaching staff at the World Junior A Challenge. “It’s a next-man-up scenario,” Saints coach Kirk MacDonald said of St. Louis’ absence. “That’s 20 minutes of ice time a game we’ll have to fill, and it’s a great opportunity for guys to step up.” Michael Barron — a 5-foot-6, 152-pound forward from Canton, Mich., who plays for the Detroit Compuware 16U AAA team — has been called up from the affiliates list in St. Louis’ absence.
Scouting Cedar Rapids: The RoughRiders are one of only four USHL teams without a representative at the World Jr. A Challenge. Zaccharya Wisdom and Ryan Walsh share the team scoring lead with 21 points apiece.
FIGHTING SAINTS AT DES MOINES BUCCANEERS (8-9-2-2)
When: 6 p.m. Saturday at Buccaneer Arena, Urbandale, Iowa.
Media: Video available at www.flohockey.tv (subscription required); audio only at Eagle 102.3 FM. The Holiday Inn on Main Street will host a watch party, beginning at 5 p.m.
Season series: The Saints have won all three meetings – a 5-4 overtime decision at the USHL Fall Classic on Sept. 24, a 2-0 shutout in Des Moines on Oct. 15 and a 4-3 overtime win in Dubuque on Nov. 26. The first meeting did not count in the Cowbell Cup standings.
Scouting Des Moines: The Buccaneers, who visit Waterloo tonight in another Cowbell Cup rivalry game, have secured standings points in 7 of 10 games but have a goal differential of minus-11 through 21 games this season. Jak Vaarwerk leads the team with 17 points, including 12 assists. Des Moines also does not have a player competing in the World Jr. A Challenge.
Cowbell Cup standings: Cedar Rapids leads the way with a 4-1-0 record, followed by Dubuque (3-0-0), Waterloo (1-3-0) and Des Moines (0-3-1).
Alumni report: The ECAC named Harvard senior captain Henry Thrun as its defender of the month for November. The Southborough, Mass., native recorded 3 goals, 9 points, a plus-3 rating and 13 blocked shots in helping Harvard go 5-1-1 during the month. The Anaheim Ducks prospect notched three multiple-point efforts, with two assists against Yale on Nov. 5, a goal and an assist at New Hampshire on Nov. 15, and two goals at Michigan on Nov. 25.
