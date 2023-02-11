When Dubuque Senior is clicking, it’s a thing of beauty.
And Friday’s performance was a masterpiece.
Associated Press Class 4A No. 6-ranked Senior used a sweltering first-half scoring run to take command against AP No. 10-ranked Cedar Falls, and the Rams never hit the brakes, controlling the Tigers, 59-43, in a Mississippi Valley Conference showdown at Nora Gymnasium.
“I just thought our kids were focused in,” Senior coach Wendell Eimers said. “That first half, our offense was clicking. We got the ball where we wanted to get it to and the kids stuck to the game plan. That was a lot of fun.”
The win keeps Senior’s (16-3, 9-3) hopes alive for the Mississippi Division title with two games remaining. Cedar Falls (13-5, 10-2) still holds a one-game advantage on the Rams for the conference championship.
“Our goal every year is to go to state, but conference championships come over the course of a whole year, so they’re tough to get, but we’ve still got a shot,” Eimers said.
Jacob Williams led Senior with 18 points, Tevin Schultz netted 15 and Hayden Jacobsmeier had 11.
Most impressively, the Rams defense held Cedar Falls’ Dallas Bear, the fifth-leading scorer in Class 4A, to just four points, all from the free-throw line.
“We did a really good job on him,” Eimers said. “He had some open looks that he didn’t knock down, but I thought we really did a nice job on him. We stuck to a few basic rules and defended him really well.”
Anthony Galvin led the Tigers with 18 points.
Everything was gelling for the Rams in a near-flawless first half: Prolonged scoring. Ferocious defense. Crisp, efficient passing. Up-tempo pace.
“We’ve had some really, really tough losses over the years against Cedar Falls, so this win for (assistant) Coach (Brent) Mills and myself was a big, big win for the whole program,” Eimers said.
Trailing, 5-2, early, two steals and buckets from Jacobsmeier sparked a 7-0 run to give Senor a 9-5 lead midway through the first.
The Rams never trailed again.
Over a 2 1/2-minute stretch, Senior closed the opening quarter on an 11-1 run to grab a 20-8 lead after 8 minutes of play.
The Rams opened the second on a 9-2 spurt. Williams netted four quick points and Jacobsmeier converted his third steal into points and with 5:05 left in the half, Senior opened up a commanding 32-10 lead.
In just over 10 minutes of clock time, the Rams turned an early three-point deficit into a 22-point advantage behind a 30-5 scoring run that spanned the first and second quarters.
The first-half highlight, however, was a crowd-igniting, fully-extended one-handed stuff by Davonta Jackson. The monster block perfectly summed up Senior’s swarming first-half effort defensively.
In turn, the Rams’ offense charged them to a 36-19 halftime advantage.
Cedar Falls cut the deficit down to 46-33 after the third, and even further in the final frame. Twice in the fourth, the Tigers clawed within 10, but each time the Rams responded.
The night’s star players led the charge.
Williams scored eight crucial third-quarter points to keep Senior comfortably ahead, and Schultz added nine in the fourth to withstand any real threat of a Tigers’ comeback.
Senior closes its regular season with two tough contests against Waterloo West and Iowa City West, and Eimers wouldn’t want it any other way.
“We’ve got our toughest week next week, but this is what you want,” Eimers said. “We want games like this before going into the tournament.”
