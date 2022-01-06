After a subpar performance in the opening game of the Coaches vs. Cancer basketball tournament last Wednesday in Lancaster, Potosi’s Gavin Wunderlin turned up the heat a notch.
The Telegraph Herald Athlete of the Week put on a shooting clinic from 3-point range against the tournament host, going 11-for-13 from behind the arc before finishing with a team-high 38 points.
“We’ve known for a while that the potential was there for Gavin, and we’ve been waiting for him to come out of his shell,” Potosi coach Mike Uppena said. “He was feeling it, and his teammates did a great job of getting him the ball.”
Wunderlin, a 6-foot-4 sophomore, scored 11 points in the tournament opener against Royall, and was not happy with his performance in a 54-50 loss.
“My shots just weren’t falling, and I didn’t bring the energy to the court that I usually have,” he said. “I knew I had to relax before the second game and focus on what I could do better.”
He went on to shoot 68% from the field, making 13 of 19 attempts as the Chieftains defeated the Arrows, 88-64, in the third-place game.
“I made my first shot, and then I made a second one, and they felt really smooth,” Wunderlin said. “I was in the zone and my teammates just kept giving me the ball. It was a great feeling to get out of that tournament with a big win.”
Wunderlin is in his second season starting for the Chieftains. Last season, he averaged 9.8 points per game. So far this season, he is averaging 18.7 points and six rebounds per game.
“He’s playing a much bigger role for us this year,” Uppena said. “He has gotten a lot more aggressive and isn’t afraid to take control on the court. He wants the ball in the post, and he finds ways to get to the free-throw line. He’s shown so much growth since last season, and you can tell he’s put a lot of work in.”
Wunderlin plays basketball year-round and is a member of the All-Iowa Attack East AAU team.
“I have been playing basketball for as long as I can remember,” he said. “It’s something I enjoy putting time into.”
While Wunderlin has proven his outside game is a threat, he can also get the job done inside. During Thursday’s game against Albany, he scored a team-high 22 points to go along with a pair of dunks.
“I really love being able to post up and get to the rim,” he said. “It’s fun to put the ball in over top of someone.”
Uppena appreciates Wunderlin’s game at both ends of the floor.
“Gavin has been able to put his athleticism on display this season, and it’s fun to watch,” Uppena said. “He poses as an inside-outside threat, and he’s been doing a great job on the boards on both ends of the floor. We are excited to watch him continue to grow. The sky is really the limit with him.”