Jimmy Glynn hated the idea of sitting out a three-game weekend due to a concussion. He certainly made up for lost time in his return this weekend.
Glynn tallied three goals in two games to double his season output as the Saints earned a pair of emphatic victories at Mystique Community Ice Center. Dubuque beat Madison, 6-2, on Saturday after handing Des Moines a 7-3 setback the previous night.
“I love playing, so sitting out those three games wasn’t a whole lot of fun,” Glynn said Saturday after scoring twice. “But being back this weekend and getting those goals is definitely going to help with my confidence.
“I have to give my linemates a lot of credit. We move the puck well, we support each other and we always know where one another will be on the ice. Being back together helped the team and our confidence.”
Glynn skated with Mark Cheremeta and Antonio Venuto this weekend. Cheremeta tallied two goals and three assists this weekend, while Venuto picked up four assists.
“It was good to have Jimmy back with us after he missed last weekend,” Venuto said. “We have really good chemistry and play well together.
“This was a good weekend for the whole team. It was nice to see a lot of different guys put points on the board.”
In all, 15 different players registered at least one point this weekend. Seven different players scored goals. Riese Gaber also scored three times this weekend to move into the USHL lead with 24 goals, one more than Youngstown’s Trevor Kuntar.
Dubuque improved to 25-9-1 and pulled within six points of Eastern Conference-leading Chicago (28-7-1). The Saints lead third-place Team USA by six points despite playing three fewer games than the Americans.
The Saints scored 33 seconds into Saturday’s game and never looked back. Venuto fended off a check along the left wing boards and centered a pass to a wide-open Cheremeta, who hit a wide-open net for his 15th goal of the season. Stephen Halliday picked up a secondary assist.
Just 38 seconds later, Halliday sent a pass from the left wing through two defenders to a charging Gaber, who snapped a quick shot past goalie Christian Stoever for his 23rd of the season.
“Every time we’ve played Madison the last couple of years, it seems like they’re one-goal games,” Gaber said. “Tonight, we had a really good start and didn’t look back. That’s been a staple of this team this year. Once we get up, we’ve been putting teams away, and that’s a credit to our offense and being able to put pucks in the net — from the defensemen up to the forwards.
“Our depth has been the difference. It’s not just one line going at it. All four lines are contributing, and that’s big.”
Glynn tallied the eventual game-winner while shorthanded 10:58 into the opening stanza. Kaelan Taylor fired the puck out of his end from behind the net, Glynn corralled it on the left wing and tried to make a centering pass to Robert Cronin. But the pass hit a sliding Madison defender and deflected into the net for Glynn’s fifth goal of the year.
Gustav Muller got the Capitols on the board by following his own rebound with a shot past goalie Aidan McCarthy at the 11:44 mark of the first.
But Dylan Jackson got that goal back less than six minutes later. USHL scoring leader Ty Jackson moved the puck to the point and Ben Schultheis ripped a shot on net. Dylan Jackson deflected the shot past Stoever for his 16th goal of the year.
The teams traded goals in the second period. Glynn scored his second goal of the night at the 10:25 mark. Glynn won a faceoff to Cheremeta, then jumped on a loose puck for a shot over Stoever’s glove hand. Venuto picked up a secondary assist.
Ryan Kirwan pulled Madison back within three goals 3:09 later. But McCarthy didn’t allow another goal and picked up his ninth win of the season by stopping 12 shots.
Gaber moved into the USHL goal scoring lead with a power play marker 2:59 into the third. Gaber carried the puck into the Madison zone, eluded a pair of defenders and beat Stoever for his 24th. Dylan Jackson and Braden Doyle assisted.
“This weekend, you saw what we’re capable of when we have some rest and play good team hockey,” Saints coach Oliver David said. “It’s important to have a weekend like this, where so many different guys put up points. Right now, we have a lot of guys who are playing the game the right way, and it’s nice to see them rewarded with points on the board.”