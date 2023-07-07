Dubuque Hempstead and Dubuque Senior will take to the road in separate substates to open the Iowa Class 4A baseball postseason tonight.
But both teams face teams they swept in doubleheaders during the regular season.
Here is a capsule look at Class 4A substate brackets involving local teams:
Recommended for you
CLASS 4A SUBSTATE 4
Tonight’s quarterfinals — No. 6 Clinton (8-25) at No. 1 Cedar Rapids Kennedy (28-11), 7 p.m.; No. 5 Davenport West (11-26) at No. 2 Linn-Mar (22-16), 7 p.m.; No. 4 Dubuque Hempstead (17-19) at No. 3 Cedar Falls (24-14), 7 p.m.
Monday’s semifinals — Third-highest remaining seed at second-highest remaining seed, TBA.
Wednesday’s championship — Semifinal winner at highest remaining seed from Friday’s games.
Hempstead offensive leaders — Jonny Muehring (.414, 41-for-99, 10 doubles, 2 home runs, 20 RBIs), Tyler Loso (.376, 32-for-85, 1 double, 1 home run, 17 RBIs), Justin Potts (.352, 43-for-122, 11 doubles, 8 triples, 2 home runs, 22 RBIs), Curt Saunders (.287, 33-for-115, 7 doubles, 1 triple, 3 home runs, 28 RBIs), Joe Helminiak (.259, 21-for-81, 3 doubles, 1 triple, 11 RBIs), Andrew Tharp (.217, 15-for-69, 3 doubles, 11 RBIs), Gage Bishop (.211, 16-for-76, 5 doubles, 1 triple, 1 home run, 12 RBIs), Brody Ruffridge (.160, 12-for-75, 3 doubles, 1 triple, 17 RBIs).
Hempstead pitching leaders — Muehring (3-4, 5.21 ERA, 20 strikeouts, 39 innings), Jase Runde (3-3, 4.20 ERA, 28 strikeouts, 38 1/3 innings), Grant Galle (3-3, 4.01 ERA, 30 strikeouts, 29 2/3 innings), Tharp (4-1, 3.55 ERA, 13 strikeouts, 23 2/3 innings), Bishop (0-3, 3.32 ERA, 23 strikeouts, 19 innings), Ozzie Bakken (0-0, 2.28 ERA, 13 strikeouts, 15 1/3 innings), Loso (1-1, 3.34 ERA, 14 strikeouts, 14 2/3 innings).
Outlook — Hempstead will hit the road in search of its 21st trip to the state tournament. The Mustangs hit .266 as a team, own a 5.15 team ERA and have been outscored by their opponents, 215-200, this season. The Mustangs swept Cedar Falls, 7-5 and 8-7, in a Mississippi Valley Conference doubleheader June 19 in Cedar Falls. Hempstead has split with Kennedy and Linn-Mar and won single games against Davenport West and Clinton. The Mustangs enter the postseason with two wins in its final three games.
CLASS 4A SUBSTATE 6
Tonight’s quarterfinals — No. 6 Muscatine (12-21) at No. 1 Iowa City High (28-12), 7 p.m.; No. 5 Dubuque Senior (14-21) at No. 2 Pleasant Valley (25-15), 7 p.m.; No. 4 Burlington (16-13) at No. 3 North Scott (23-13), 7 p.m.
Monday’s semifinals — Third-highest remaining seed at second-highest remaining seed, TBA.
Wednesday’s championship — Semifinal winner at highest remaining seed from Friday’s games.
Senior offensive leaders — Jonathan Wille (.400, 40-for-100, 8 doubles, 6 triples, 3 home runs, 20 RBIs), Alex Kirman (.365, 35-for-96, 3 doubles, 3 triples, 14 RBIs), Drew Francois (.343, 34-for-99, 8 doubles, 18 RBIs), Noah Lawler (.333, 14-for-42, 8 RBIs), Ben Bechen (.282, 24-for-85, 7 doubles, 1 triple, 12 RBIs), Will Sullivan (.253, 25-for-99, 2 doubles, 2 triples, 9 RBIs).
Senior pitching leaders — Wille (3-4, 2.80 ERA, 43 strikeouts, 40 innings), Sullivan (2-2, 3.64 ERA, 27 strikeouts, 32 2/3 innings), Max Waller (3-4, 4.50 ERA, 20 strikeouts, 32 2/3 innings), Sam Weber (3-1, 4.35 ERA, 16 strikeouts, 27 1/3 innings), Kirman (1-1, 5.85 ERA, 12 strikeouts, 26 1/3 innings), Jaden Arnold (1-2, 3.09 ERA, 11 strikeouts, 22 2/3 innings).
Outlook — Senior won seven straight and 8 of 9 prior to dropping a pair of non-conference games at DeWitt Central on Wednesday to end the regular-season. The Rams also swept Pleasant Valley, 7-5 and 4-3, on May 19 at Pleasant Valley to end a 10-game losing streak to the Spartans. In the first round of substate play last season, Pleasant Valley needed nine innings to hold off Senior. Senior was outscored, 186-140, this season and batted .261 as a team while posting a 4.92 team ERA.