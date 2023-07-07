Senior Vs. Wahlert Baseball
Buy Now

Dubuque Senior shortstop Jonathan Wille waits to field a ball during a May 26 game against Dubuque Wahlert. Wille and the Rams play at Pleasant Valley in tonight’s Iowa Class 4A Substate 6 quarterfinal.

 Stephen Gassman

Dubuque Hempstead and Dubuque Senior will take to the road in separate substates to open the Iowa Class 4A baseball postseason tonight.

But both teams face teams they swept in doubleheaders during the regular season.

Recommended for you