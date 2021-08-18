They made history, not to mention memories and a brotherhood that will last a lifetime.
The best season in the storied history of the Dubuque County American Legion baseball program came up short on Tuesday night in the semifinals of the World Series in Shelby, N.C.
Team Central Hawaii, based in Honolulu, parlayed a pair of big innings into a 9-1 victory at Keeter Stadium. Honolulu played its fourth straight error-free game at the World Series and improved to 34-1 to advance to play defending champion Idaho Falls, which was postponed on Tuesday night due to rain.
Dubuque County finished 15-2 after going undefeated in the state tournament this spring in Ames and the Mid-South Regional in Hastings, Neb., earlier this month. The Minutemen went 2-2 in the second trip to the World Series in program history and their first since 2018.
“It’s been an amazing run,” said first-year head coach Ronnie Kramer, a long-time assistant to former Dubuque County coach Rob Hoerner. “I feel bad that it ended with a game like this, because it’s not reflective of the kind of year we had or the kind of kids we have on this team. Credit Hawaii, because they got a little momentum going and hit the ball better than they have all tournament, and we were just a little bit off.
“I know our guys are disappointed, but they did something no Iowa team has done since 1975 in just getting to the semifinals. That’s an amazing feat. They accomplished so much these last couple of weeks, and one game isn’t going to take that away from them.”
The Minutemen advanced farther than any Iowa team since 1975, when a Cedar Rapids squad featuring future Major League Baseball pitcher Mike Boddicker reached the championship game. Cedar Rapids also made the 1971 final, but no Iowa team has ever won the title.
In 2018, Dubuque County became the first Iowa team to reach the World Series since 1986 and the first Iowa team to win a game there since 1976.
Dubuque County never stopped competing on Tuesday, despite Honolulu scoring six runs in the third and three more in the fourth to take command. Cole Smith delivered three innings of scoreless relief in his first Legion pitching appearance of the season, and the defense went all-out in the final innings to avoid the mercy rule.
“I really wanted to come in, keep them where they were at and give us a chance to come back,” said Smith, the MVP of the Mid-South Regional. “We were never going to give in, and we weren’t going to lay down and get run-ruled. It was a tough game, for sure.
“It meant a lot to play the whole seven innings, because it gave a guy like Ted Weber a chance to experience his first at-bat of the World Series. He’s one of the most-supportive guys on the team, so it was cool to see him get an opportunity.”
The Minutemen opened the scoring in the bottom of the first inning after Jake Brosius cranked a one-out double off the base of the right-field wall. Brosius moved up 90 feet on a wild pitch and scored when cleanup hitter Gavin Guns slapped a two-out single the other way through the right side of the infield.
“It was really important to get up early like that,” Brosius said. “Our team, you could just tell we were pretty much expecting this game to be rained out, like it did the day prior. So, we were a little sluggish from the start. Getting the lead early got the energy up, which we needed.”
But Honolulu pitcher Josh Aribal allowed only two other runners to advance as far as second base the rest of the way. Ray Schlosser singled and took second on a wild pitch in the fifth, and Tucker Nauman doubled and moved to third on a ground out in the seventh.
Aribal scattered five hits, struck out four and walked only one batter while throwing 92 pitches in a complete-game effort.
Honolulu broke the game open in the third, when it scored six runs on six hits and sent 12 batters to the plate. No. 9 hitter Jerin Po’Opaa-Adar led off the inning by reaching on a walk, then scored the tying run when Alohi Arecchi punched an RBI single through the right side of the infield.
Arecchi scored the go-ahead run when Dubuque County mishandled Ty Yukumoto’s sacrifice bunt, and Hunter Hirayama came across on a wild pitch to make it 3-1. D.J. Akiyama followed with a two-run home run that narrowly cleared the fence in right field to chase starting pitcher Logan Burchard in favor of Landon Stoll. Micah Zeller capped the rally with an RBI single up the middle.
Honolulu added on in the fourth. Yukumoto doubled beyond the glove of diving left-fielder Nick Offerman and scored on Ethan Thomas’ double to the left-centerfield gap, Akiyama singled to right to make it 8-1 and chase Stoll in favor of Smith, and Hunter Sasaski added an RBI sacrifice fly to stretch the lead to 9-1.
Honolulu threatened in the seventh. But second baseman Aaron Savary turned a diving catch into a double play, and Eli Green got a bases-loaded strikeout to end the inning.