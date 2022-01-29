Top-ranked Penn State won six of 10 matches to beat No. 2 Iowa, 19-13, on Friday night in Iowa City.

Penn State won the first three matches to take a 10-0 lead, but Iowa got back in the dual from there.

Max Murin beat Beau Bartlett, 4-1, at 149, and Kaleb Young grinded out a 2-0 decision over Terrell Barraclough at 157 as the Hawkeyes went into intermission trailing, 10-6.

Alex Marinelli won a 10-2 decision over Brady Berge on the other side of the intermission to pull Iowa even at 10-all.

Penn State’s Carter Starocci (174), Aaron Brooks (184) and Max Dean (197) won decisions to clinch the dual.

Iowa heavyweight Tony Cassioppi closed the dual with a 7-2 decision over Greg Kerkvliet.

