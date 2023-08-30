After dropping its season opener, the Galena volleyball team seems to have found its groove.
With a hard-fought 22-25, 25-22, 25-15 three-set victory, the Pirates claimed their fifth straight win and handed Rockford Christian its first loss of the season on Tuesday in Rockford, Ill.
Gracie Furlong downed 18 kills, Addie Hefel tallied 16 digs and Abby Merritt dished out 34 assists to front Galena.
Cedar Rapids Xavier 3, Dubuque Senior 0 — At Cedar Rapids, Iowa: Brooke Sullivan floored eight kills, Addie Schwager had 12 digs and Jenna Lewis and Nora Nagelmaker 10 assists apiece, but the Class 4A No. 4-ranked Saints swept the Rams, 25-16, 25-21, 25-17.
Iowa City High 3, Dubuque Hempstead 1 — At Iowa City: Gabbi Smith served up six aces and recorded 19 digs, but the Mustangs fell in four sets to the Little Hawks, 25-15, 18-25, 25-22, 25-22.
Shullsburg 3, Benton 0 — At Shullsburg, Wis.: Camden Russell downed nine kills and Olivia Brown had 27 digs to lead the Miners to a sweep of the Zephyrs, 25-11, 25-16, 25-19. Genna Langkamp had 11 digs for Benton.
Highland 3, Potosi 1 — At Potosi, Wis.: Cassie Cooley had nine kills and eight assists, but the Chieftains fell in four sets, 25-20, 25-8, 23-25, 25-17.
GIRLS SWIMMING
Rams win twice — At Hempstead: Savanna Koch and Annie Gilligan won two individual races each and swam on two winning relays to lead Dubuque Senior past Waterloo, 106-79, and Decorah, 130-53, in a double dual. Molly Gilligan added two individual wins and swam on a winning relay, while Kaitlyn Vantiger won the backstroke and swam on a winning relay, and Evie Hall and Ana Konrardy contributed to winning relays.
Iowa City West 135, Dubuque Wahlert 49 — At Iowa City: The Golden Eagles got individual runner-up finishes from Kelly Snyder (50 freestyle), Molly Snyder (100 butterfly) and Elyse Cloos (500 freestyle), and finished second in the 200 medley relay and 400 freestyle relay, but Iowa City West claimed the dual meet.
BOYS GOLF
Bobcats 2nd — At Cascade, Iowa: Brock Wilson and Brayden Webber fired rounds of 39 as Western Dubuque (158) placed second behind Cedar Rapids Xavier (148) in a triangular meet at Fillmore Fairways. Tyler Skrtich and Henry Gilbertson each shot 40 for the Bobcats.
Dakota 182, East Dubuque 194 — At East Dubuque, Ill.: Drew Christ shot a 43, but East Dubuque fell to Dakota in a dual meet at Lacoma Golf Course. Casey Kettering (47), Ethan Schultz (47) and Jackson Schultz (57) also scored for the Warriors.
River Ridge/Scales Mound 163, Freeport Aquin (No team score) — At Galena, Ill.: Thomas Hereau shot a 36 to earn medalist honors as River Ridge/Scales Mound earned the victory. Camden Flack (39), George Winter (42) and Isaac Rife (46) counted scores for the co-op.
Blackhawks runner-up — At Mount Morris, Ill.: Arrison Bauer shot a 42 to claim medalist honors, but Stockton was edged by Forreston, 175-177, in a triangular at Sunset Golf Course. Jared Dvorak (43), Bennet Graves (44) and Blake Zink (48) also contributed scores for the Blackhawks.
BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
Comets win — At Bellevue, Iowa: Payton Griebel won in a 4K time of 12:59, Connor Kilburg finished second in 13:41, and Bellevue beat Maquoketa, 23-42, at the Bellevue Twilight Meet. Max Notz (13:50) was third and Jacob Nabb (14:29) was fourth to pace Maquoketa.
GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
Cardinals take 1st — At Bellevue, Iowa: Izzy Hardin crossed the finish line first in a 4K time of 16:14 to help Maquoketa win the Bellevue Twilight Meet. Ali Simmons (18:01) was third for Maquoketa, which was the only team to register a team score.
Bellevue Marquette’s Jess Dever finished runner-up in 17:51 and teammate Kalyn Skrivseth was sixth in 19:14. Grace Hingtgen (18:19) was fourth and Gabby Hingtgen (18:53) was fifth for Bellevue.