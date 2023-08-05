07122023-westerndubuquevsmtvernon10-sg.JPG
Western Dubuque coach Casey Bryant replaced half of his starting lineup from a year ago en route to winning a second straight Iowa Class 3A state championship.

 Stephen Gassman Telegraph Herald

FARLEY, Iowa — Casey Bryant figured the Western Dubuque baseball team could successfully defend its Iowa Class 3A state championship if it played loose and without fear.

And a big target on their backs didn’t seem to faze the Bobcats, who went wire-to-wire as the No. 1 ranked team in the state, won the first Mississippi Valley Conference divisional title since joining the league in 2019 and captured the second state title in program history despite a retooled lineup from 2022.

