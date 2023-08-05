FARLEY, Iowa — Casey Bryant figured the Western Dubuque baseball team could successfully defend its Iowa Class 3A state championship if it played loose and without fear.
And a big target on their backs didn’t seem to faze the Bobcats, who went wire-to-wire as the No. 1 ranked team in the state, won the first Mississippi Valley Conference divisional title since joining the league in 2019 and captured the second state title in program history despite a retooled lineup from 2022.
“We definitely had the potential to do it again. I saw it all winter long in our workouts, I saw it all spring during our hitting sessions, and I saw it in the way our five new starters worked their tails off during the offseason so they could have their turn,” said Bryant, the Telegraph Herald Co-Coach of the Year with Beckman Catholic’s Ryan Mabe. Bryant won the TH honor for the fourth time since 2018. “But the only way we were going to make it happen was to work one pitch at a time and just grind instead of thinking about what could happen or by being afraid to lose.
“I’ve had teams that play tight and worry about making mistakes, and it’s a disaster. If you’re afraid to have the ball hit to you or you’re afraid of the big at-bat or you’re afraid of the big moment, you’re going to make mistakes and it will snowball. In our league, we know we’re going to get punched in the face a bunch, and it’s all a matter of how we’d pick ourselves up and how we’d pick each other up.”
The Bobcats met the challenge head on and thrived.
Despite playing a predominantly Class 4A schedule, Western Dubuque finished with the best offense in Class 3A. The Bobcats led the class with 378 runs, a plus-205 run differential, 415 hits, 291 doubles, 26 triples, 589 total bases and a .457 on-base percentage. And they finished second in the class with a .342 team batting average, 86 doubles, a .485 slugging percentage and 231 walks.
The Bobcats played 27 games against Class 4A competition, went 13-2 against Class 3A schools and added three wins against smaller schools, including an 18-8 decision over Class 2A state champ Beckman early in the season.
Western Dubuque didn’t lose after dropping 3-2 and 7-2 decisions at Class 4A No. 2-ranked Cedar Rapids Prairie on June 30.
“Last year was cool and everything, but Coach Bryant did a really good job of explaining to us that we almost had to erase last year from our memory,” all-state senior center fielder Caleb Klein said. “That was the past. We’re in the present now. Have a goal.
“We knew we’d have a target on our backs, but he kept us relaxed at points in the season where we were a little shaky. You didn’t have many guys reminiscing about last year because he made it obvious that last year was last year and we had to work for a new title. That’s hard to do. It’s a lot harder to do than winning the first one.”
Bryant and assistant coach Jesse Lawler took the focus off winning back-to-back titles by emphasizing a series of team goals.
The Bobcats wanted to take more bases than they gave in terms of walks, errors, stolen bases, wild pitches, dirt-ball reads, drag bunts and hit-and-run situations. In other words, they wanted to be the more aggressive team.
Other goals focused on getting the leadoff man on base more often than the opponent, scoring multiple runs in an inning, scoring two-out runs, having more shutout innings and having 60% quality at-bats in a team-established scoring system.
“If you win three out of the five goals we have, you usually win the game,” Bryant said of a team that went 36-1 in that situation, with the lone blemish coming against Pleasant Valley. “The impressive part was just about everybody in our lineup finished above 60% in quality at-bats, and that’s really hard to do. With those goals, you kind of forget about winning or losing, and focus more on doing the little things right.”
Of course, the Bobcats featured a talented lineup, and that helps. Three all-staters in Isaac Then, Klein and Brett Harris batted .400 or better, while Connor Maiers, Jake Goodman, Hunter Quagliano and Colton McIlrath hit .300 or better, and Bradyn Delaney and Tanner Anderson flirted with .300.
Then, Clayten Lindecker, Ryan Klostermann, Harris, Anderson and Maiers fronted a pitching staff that posted a 2.89 team ERA.
“We definitely had the right kids. Both years, actually,” Bryant said. “They trusted that the coaches would put them in a position to be successful, then they went out and did exactly what we asked them to do.
“These last two years, Jesse and I have felt as though we’ve done a good job of breaking down the other team, figuring out how to beat them and implementing a game plan. But, if the kids don’t buy in and make a concerted effort to do what you ask them to do, it’s pretty much useless.”
Now, the Bobcats face the exact same situation as last summer. They will have to replace five key starters — Delaney, Klein, Maiers, McIlrath and Then — as well as Klostermann and part-time first baseman Connor Krogman.
But All-State Super Team outfielder Harris and first-team all-state second baseman Goodman return along with a talented group next year.
“Five starters … that’s a lot, especially when one of them (Then) is the state player of the year and another (Klein) is first-team all-state,” said Bryant, who has led the Bobcats to all seven of their summer state tournament appearances, all since 2005, and both state championships. “It’s up to those juniors, sophomores and freshmen and how hard they’re willing to work. How bad do they want it?
“The five new starters we had this year improved a lot in the last 12 months. They weren’t nearly this good a year ago. If they work hard and they’re ready to go in the spring, we’ll have a shot at it again.”
2023: Casey Bryant, Western Dubuque and Ryan Mabe, Dyersville Beckman
2022: Casey Bryant, Western Dubuque and Steve Graber, Cuba City
2021: Kory Tuescher, Dubuque Wahlert
2020: Jeff Rapp, Dubuque Hempstead
2019: Casey Bryant, Western Dubuque
2018: Casey Bryant, Western Dubuque
2017: Fred Martin, Dyersville Beckman
2016: Mark Pedretti, Prairie du Chien
2015: Roamn Hummel, Cascade
2014: Jeff Rapp, Dubuque Hempstead
2013: Tom Jenk Jr., Dyersville Beckman
2012: Tom Jenk Jr., Dyersville Beckman
2011: Tom Jenk Jr., Dyersville Beckman
2010: Tom Witry, Dubuque Hempstead
2009: Tom Jenk Jr., Dyersville Beckman