Here is a capsule look at Wednesday’s Iowa Class 2A state dual tournament:
Site — Wells Fargo Arena, Des Moines
Schedule — Quarterfinals, 9 a.m.; Consolation semifinals, 11 a.m.; Semifinals, 1 p.m.; Fifth- and seventh-place duals, 4:30 p.m.; Championship and third-place duals, 6:30 p.m.
Quarterfinal pairings — No. 1 West Delaware vs. No. 8 Humboldt; No. 4 Osage vs. No. 5 Davenport Assumption; No. 2 Independence vs. No. 7 Winterset; No. 3 Williamsburg vs. No. 6 Sergeant Bluff-Luton
Semifinal pairings — West Delaware/Humboldt winner vs. Osage/Assumption winner; Independence/Winterset winner vs. Williamsburg/Sergeant-Bluff Luton winner
Finals — Semifinal winners, 6:30 p.m.
Outlook — West Delaware is the defending state champion and has more wrestlers appearing in the final rankings from The Predicament than any other program in 2A. The Hawks qualified 12 wrestlers for the individual portion of the state tournament, which begins on Thursday. West Delaware is participating in the state dual tournament for the third consecutive season and the 10th time in program history. West Delaware won state titles in 1991 and 2019, finished runner-up in 2003 and 2012, and took third in 2018. The Hawks also won the team championship at last year’s traditional state tournament. West Delaware beat Solon, 45-12, for last year’s dual championship. Five of the eight teams from last year’s bracket are returning to Des Moines this year — West Delaware, Sergeant Bluff-Luton, Assumption, Osage and Independence. West Delaware is 19-2 in duals this season, with its only losses coming to 1A powers No. 1 Lisbon and No. 2 Don Bosco. The Hawks beat Assumption, 48-25, at the Battle of Waterloo in December. West Delaware also beat 3A state qualifiers West Des Moines Valley and Waverly-Shell Rock at that tournament. The Hawks added another dual win over Waverly-Shell Rock in the regular season. West Delaware also owns a regular-season win over Williamsburg after defeating the Raiders, 52-6, on Jan. 23.