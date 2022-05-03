The Western Dubuque girls track team won five events to claim the team title at the Ed-Co Girls Invitational in Edgewood, Iowa, with 129.5 points.
Sammy Recker (100-meter dash, 12.95), Ava Ramler (200, 27.68) and Maddy Maahs (shot put, 39-11 ¼) were individual winners for WD. The Bobcats 4x800 (10:35.94) and distance medley (4:36.11) also won gold.
Maquoketa Valley placed second in the team score with 100 points and got individual wins Amaya Hunt (400, 1:02.21) and Emma Richter (long jump, 13-11 ¼). The Wildcats also won the 4x100 (53.74), 4x400 (4:26.47), and sprint medley relays (1:57.56).
Clayton Ridge’s JaLyn Moore was the other local individual winner in the 100 hurdles with a time of 16.02.
The Eagles tied Edgewood- Colesburg and Central Elkader for sixth in the team standings with 45 points.
GIRLS PREP TENNIS
Dubuque Hempstead 7, Iowa City High 2 — At Iowa City: Riley Weber, Peyton Weber, Madison Lewis, Maddi Brosnahan, and Olivia Helle won five straight in singles to put the Mustangs in control of the match.
PREP BASEBALL
Potosi/Cassville 10, Darlington 3 — At Potosi, Wis.: Potosi/Cassville scored in every inning except the first behind a 15-hit attack. Nick Hampton went 4-for-4 and Robby Roe 3-for-3 for the co-op. Braden Davis led Darlington with two hits.
Southwestern 4, Mineral Point 2 —At Mineral Point, Wis.: Jordan Stanton allowed one run over 5 2/3 innings, Colson Splinter and Gavin Jochum had two hits each, and the Wilcats downed the Pointers.
PREP SOFTBALL
Potosi/Cassville 4, Benton/Shullsburg 0 — At Shullsburg, Wis.: Malia Weber was dominant in the circle, allowing just one hit in a complete-game shutout effort for Potosi/Cassville.
Pearl City 10, River Ridge/Scales Mound 0 — At Pearl City, Ill.: River Ridge/Scales Mound managed just two hits and was blanked by Pearl City.
Belmont 6, River Ridge (Wis.) 2 — At Belmont, Wis.: Mia Hodgson had two hits, struck out eight and earned the win, Morgan Freeman had two RBIs, and the Braves beat the Timberwolves.
BOYS PREP GOLF
Cascade 174, North Cedar 175 — At Lowden, Iowa: Gavin Manternach was the medalist with a 37, Isaac Martin posted a 42, and the Cougars edged North Cedar in a dual meet at Three/Thirty Golf Course.
Blazers 2nd — At Marion, Iowa: Nate Offerman shot a 36 and was the medalist runner- up to lead Dyersville Beckman (155) to a second place finish at the WaMac East Division Tournament at Gardener Golf Course. Noah Nabb shot a 38 for Maquoketa (176) and Griffin Lott (42) paced West Delaware (173).
Monticello 172, Bellevue 183 — At Bellevue, Iowa: Jensen Wedeking fired a 41, and Garret Roth and Jackson Mueller each contributed a 46, but Monticello defeated the Comets in a dual meet.
North Fayette Valley 183, Clayton Ridge 205 — At Guttenberg, Iowa: Jackson Hefel, Jace Fassbinder and Kurt Ross all fired rounds of 50 to lead the Eagles, but North Fayette Valley won the dual at Guttenberg Golf Course.
GIRLS PREP GOLF
Cascade 212, North Cedar 235 — At Cascade, Iowa: Anna Manternach shot a 50 and earned medalist honors as the Cougars downed North Cedar at Fillmore Fairways. Megan Smith added a 52 to pace Cascade.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Clarke 8-6, Culver-Stockton 0-1 — At Canton, Mo.: Jake Fiorito threw four shutout innings, Bryce Hinton and Victor Lara had three hits each and the Pride blanked the Wildcats in Game 1. Lara added three more hits in the second game and Bubba Thompson homered to complete the sweep on Sunday.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
William Penn 7-9, Clarke 4-8 — At Veterans Park: Daija Bates went 3-for-4 and Malarie Huseman 2-for-4, but the Pride dropped Game 1 on Sunday. Clarke pounded out 14 hits in Game 2, led by Abby Archer’s 4-for-4 effort at the plate, but the Statesmen scored eight runs in the final two innings to sweep.