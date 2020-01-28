CASCADE, Iowa — When preparing for Iowa Class 2A’s top-ranked Cascade, opponents enter with their hearts in the right place. Determined, driven and ready to take on the challenge and attempt to hand the Cougars their first loss of the season.
By the end of the game, exhausted and humbled, opponents of the Cougars are typically left with only one final sentiment.
Yikes.
Speedy and relentless on defense, while dangerous and opportunistic on offense, Cascade vanquished another opponent in impressive fashion on Tuesday night.
Nicole McDermott continued her stellar season with a game-high 24 points — scoring 17 in the first half — and Skylar Dolphin added 15 points as the Cougars cruised past Bellevue, 59-26, at Cascade High School.
“The energy we played with right away, I thought we were really active,” Cascade coach Mike Sconsa said. “We got some loose balls and some deflections that led to turnovers and hit some layups. Then we hit some shots and we played really well. I was really proud of how the kids played, especially on a back-to-back for the second week in a row because of make-ups. Very happy with what we did.”
The Cougars remained unblemished on the season at 16-0, forcing the Comets (9-8) into 29 turnovers. Cascade used a 1-2-2 press to fluster Bellevue right away, as two steals led to a McDermott layup then 3-pointer for a quick 5-0 lead that only built from there.
“We were pumped up and ready to play,” said McDermott, who finished 10-for-13 shooting from the field. “We always talk about having to get a good start to get ahead and we feed off of that. Once we get a good start, our confidence is up and then we just keep on rolling.”
Cascade’s style of play as been batterin opponents this season. The Cougars are allowing only 29 points per game defensively, and its led to an average margin of victory at 32.3 points. The Cougars haven’t allowed more than 50 points this season and have gave up more than 40 points on just three occasions.
“We’re getting better,” Sconsa said. “Little nuances we’re getting better at doing like doubling the post — some of our younger guards are starting to pick that up — rebounding is a little better. We still have some breakdowns defensively that we have to clean up. It’s always going to be that way for us. We have to play defense or we’re going to have problems. That’s the message going forward and be ready for February.”
The defense has really turned a corner in the last couple weeks. On Jan. 21, the Cougars held Camanche without a single point in the first half, and on Monday night Tipton could only manage two points in the second half.
“Our defense is getting a lot better,” McDermott said. “You can tell from the beginning of the season to now with the scoring differentials. We’ve got tough teams all coming up, and defense is offense so we always focus and get started on defense.”
While McDermott is the catalyst — leading the Cougars in points (16.2 per game), rebounds (5.1), assists (3.7) and steals (3.7) — this Cascade team is far from a one-player show and that’s why they are the current favorite among state poll-voters to win it all.
“Everyone’s taking a big step as a player,” Sconsa said. “Skylar Dolphin has taken an enormous step as a player and Abby Welter has, too. Jordan Simon is not looking to score much, but you see the things she does and her fingerprints are all over the game. Ally Hoffman has improved also. I really like what we’re doing as a team.
“Nicole got stronger this offseason and her shot got a little more consistent. She’s taking the bumps a little bit more and finishing at the rim. She’s a great player and makes everybody better.”
McDermott’s passion was never more apparent than her tough take to the basket for a score plus the foul, falling hard to the floor for a 52-22 lead with 4:45 to play.
Obviously, the game was well in hand but that didn’t faze her.
“I’ve worked a lot on getting stronger because I know I’ll need that in the future in college, too,” said McDermott, who will continue her career at NAIA Clarke University. “I knew it would help me my senior year to get stronger and I’m in an early-bird class to help with that. Before school starts I’m working on that.”
Lindsey Banowetz led Bellevue with 13 points, and the Comets have progressed as the season moves along, having won six of their last seven entering Tuesday night.
“We’ve really improved lately on our scoring, as we’re more balanced scoring the basketball,” Bellevue coach Rick Reeg said. “It’s not all about Banowetz. We’ve had other kids step up and we have seen an improvement, but we just ran into a buzzsaw tonight. Cascade is amazing, credit goes to them.”