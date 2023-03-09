Scales Mound Vs Chicago Marshall
Scales Mound’s Charlie Wiegel celebrates with teammates Monday after defeating Chicago Marshall in an Illinois Class 1A supersectional in DeKalb.

 Gassman

Scales Mound’s journey to the Illinois state basketball semifinals the past two seasons may seem like a Cinderella story to most.

But for this tight-knit group that has grown up together on the basketball court, being amongst the state’s elite is something they have been striving for since childhood.

