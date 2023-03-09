Scales Mound’s journey to the Illinois state basketball semifinals the past two seasons may seem like a Cinderella story to most.
But for this tight-knit group that has grown up together on the basketball court, being amongst the state’s elite is something they have been striving for since childhood.
“When we were younger, I think like in fifth grade … all of our parents got together and we started going to the state tournament every year,” Hornets’ senior guard Jacob Duerr said following Monday’s super sectional victory over Chicago Marshall to reach the Final Four. “Since that first year, all of us, that was just our dream to go down there and play. We got it done last year, and we’re going back this year. It’s like a dream come true.”
Recommended for you
Scales Mound takes the court today in its second straight Illinois Class 1A state semifinal appearance against Tuscola at 11:45 a.m. at the University of Illinois’ State Farm Center in Champaign.
And like the Hornets last year, Tuscola will be making its debut as a state semifinalist. And being just a 30-minute drive from State Farm Center, the Warriors will definitely have a raucous following in the stands.
But Scales Mound coach Erik Kudronowicz knows the Hornets’ faithful rivals any fan base.
“I think you saw that tonight,” Kudronowicz said on Monday. “We’re a village of 450 people and you saw the stands packed with green and white — well over 450. It’s just impressive.”
Here is a capsule preview of today’s Illinois Class 1A state semifinal contest:
SCALES MOUND
Overall record — 32-5 (Northwest Upstate Illini Conference champion)
Final ranking — No. 21
Stat leaders — Thomas Hereau (16.7 ppg, 5.4 rpg, 2.9 apg); Charlie Wiegel (12.1 ppg, 4.7 apg, 3.7 spg); Jacob Duerr (9.1 ppg, 4.8 rpg, 4.6 spg); Jonah Driscaoll (5.8 ppg, 3.7 rpg)
Postseason pedigree — Seven regional titles, two sectional titles, two super sectional titles
State qualifier — Second appearance, 2022 (3rd place)
2023 postseason — Regional quarterfinal: Orangeville, 78-32; Regional semifinal: Warren, 52-49; Regional final: Sterling Newman Central Catholic: 57-53; Sectional semifinal: South Beloit, 60-57; Sectional final: Fulton, 50-46; Super sectional: Chicago Marshall, 60-56
TUSCOLA
Overall record — 30-6
Final ranking — No. 11
Stat leaders — Jordan Quinn (14.1 ppg, 7.1 rpg, 2.3 apg); Kam Sweetnam (11.7 ppg, 2.1 apg); Josiah Hortin (9.1 ppg, 3 rpg, 2.8 apg); Chris Boyd (7 ppg, 4.1 rpg)
Postseason pedigree — 19 regional titles, seven sectional titles, two super sectional titles
State qualifier — First time as a state semifinalist; qualified as a quarterfinalist in 1989
2023 postseason — Regional quarterfinal: Hume, 79-14; Regional semifinal: Villa grove, 101-35; Regional final: Arcola, 63-46; Sectional semifinal: Effingham, 48-45; Sectional final: Altamont, 72-68; Super sectional: Mounds Meridian, 74-53
OUTLOOK
No team has been more battle-tested than Scales Mound in its grueling gauntlet to Champaign. Other than a regional quarterfinal blowout, the Hornets’ last five playoff contests have been decided by less than four points. The Warriors, too, have faced adversity in their path to State Farm Center, grinding out a three-point victory in the sectional semis and a four-point win in the sectional final. So don’t expect the stage to be too big for either side.
Contrasting its super sectional matchup with Chicago Marshall where Scales Mound’s sensational guard play offset the Commandos’ height advantage, today’s contest features two teams with similar size and statistics. Hereau, at 6-foot-2 will be an intriguing matchup with Tuscola’s scoring leader, Quinn, at 6-foot-3. Wiegel and Duerr, Scales Mound’s do-it-all backcourt tandem, will be matched up with the Warriors’ formidable guards Sweetnam and Hortin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.