After her team fell just a half point short of a state title in 2019, Libby Wedewer was on a mission heading into her senior track and field season at Dubuque Wahlert.
The Telegraph Herald Athlete of the Week wanted nothing more than to help her team earn a state championship after falling just shy the past three years in Des Moines.
Wedewer would have been favored to win the Iowa Class 3A 100- and 200-meter sprints, and was also a returning member of the dominant three-ime defending champion 4x100 and 4x200 relay teams.
“My goal was to earn as many points as I could at state so we could get that state title,” Wedewer said. “We had nearly everyone back, and we knew this was our year to get it done. And now we will never get that opportunity.”
When Wedewer discovered that the Iowa track and field season had been canceled, she was in a state of shock.
“I was devastated to say the least,” she said. “The bond that our coaches and teammates have is like a family, and knowing I would never be able to compete with them again was just heartbreaking to me.”
During her three season at Wahlert, Wedewer was a four-event school record-holder, a 12-time state qualifier and a seven-time state champion. She won the 200, 4x100 and 4x200 last year, while finishing second in the 100.
“I don’t think a lot of people realized how good she really was,” Wahlert sprint coach Chuck Tigges said. “She was poised for an outstanding senior season, and it’s extremely hard to swallow that she will miss out on that.”
Wedewer committed herself to her sport, and trained year-round.
“In my 34 years of coaching, she is the best sprinter I’ve ever had,” Tigges said. “She is arguably the best sprinter to ever come out of this city, and her best was yet to come. She was a quiet and humble leader who cared deeply for her teammates. She is just one of those types of athletes that doesn’t come around too often.”
Wedewer, who signed with the University of Northern Iowa, will continue her track and field career next fall.
“Track has been my life for the past four years, and I’m so glad that I will be able to continue doing that next year,” she said. “I’ve been able to experience some of the best moments of my life through this sport with the best coaches and teammates. It’s heartbreaking that this chapter had to end this way.”