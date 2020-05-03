The Telegraph Herald sports department is now accepting nominations for our annual Scholar-Athlete Teams.
The honor teams have become a popular staple in our summer lineup and probably the largest-scale project we tackle each year. This feature has actually gotten so big that we split it in two beginning last year — the boys Scholar-Athlete Team runs one weekend, and the girls runs the following weekend (or vice versa).
Nominations are due May 20, and we tentatively plan to announce the teams in late June and early July.
The criteria for the Scholar-Athlete Teams are: recently graduated seniors who earned two or more varsity letters or earned academic all-conference and carried GPAs of at least 3.75 on a 4.0 scale. Candidates must be nominated by their school’s administration. (We have reached out to the schools and provided an easy form to aide in the process.)
Other consideration for the Scholar-Athlete Team will be given to class rank, academic honors, sports and years participated, number of letters earned, scholarships earned, extracurricular activities, and community activities.
We prefer to have final grade point averages for the seniors. That might complicate things for administrators who have so many things on their plates during these trying times, but we will be flexible in working with school administrators.
Our goal is to have all qualifying student athletes recognized, and we want to have representation of all schools in our area.
MAQUOKETA SPEEDWAY IN HOLDING PATTERN
Although Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds eased coronavirus-related restrictions in 77 of the state’s 99 counties, Maquoketa Speedway at the Jackson County Fairgrounds remained quiet this weekend. Although race tracks were cleared to open, promoters were limited in the number of people in the facilities and would have to run without fans in the stands.
Kevin Feller, the track’s promoter, hopes to begin racing closer to Memorial Day. He said the racing season will likely be shortened, rather than rescheduling the events lost due to the coronavirus.
IOWA SWIMMING CANCELS EVENTS
Iowa Swimming recently canceled both the Silver / 8 & Under Championships and Long Course Championships scheduled for this summer. USA Swimming had already canceled Zones, Futures, Nationals and Olympic Trials, which were postponed to 2021.
In place of these Iowa meets, plans are being made to present smaller, safer opportunities for athletes to get back to competition, when allowed by federal, state, and local governments, and, as allowed by USA Swimming. Those plans will be announced when details become available.
PORTION OF IOWA GAMES FESTIVAL CANCELED
Five events scheduled for the annual Iowa Games sports festival have been canceled for this summer due to social distancing restrictions. They include: air gun, figure skating, lacrosse, rowing and trapshooting.
The district bowling competition has been moved to July, with the finals set for Aug. 8 and the high school team competition moved to Aug. 7.
All other sports and events are currently on as scheduled, as of Friday. But, Iowa Games organizers are continually monitoring the coronavirus situation and staying up-to-date with state and federal recommendations for hosting events. They plan to provide updates to the schedule every two weeks.
For more information, visit