The Sundown Race Team maintained its spot as the No. 2 team in the Wisconsin Illinois Iowa Junior Alpine Racing Association standings at the season-ending event at Tyrol Basin in Wisconsin this weekend.
Sundown finished fifth in the giant slalom on Saturday and third in the slalom on Sunday.
On Saturday, Sundown scored 275.0 points to finish 19.5 points behind fourth-place Blackhawk. Cascade Mountain won with 726.5 points.
Sundown had 40 race runs earn points and collected 15 medals. The point producers included: Rory Higgins, Blake Wickham, Taylor Davis, Josie Andre, Ryland Murphy, Jake Woodward, Karina Bonnet, Mason Gansen, Scarlette Newt, Claire Walker, Charlie Justmann, Kayle Murphy, Madison Davis, Kamryn Ludovissy, Brady Mills, Miles Lange, Spencer Rea, Olivia Mills, Mallory Rea, Clara Wagner, Celia Scherr, Michael Van Meter, Nick Obbink, Blake Wickham, Payton Knopp, Levi Weinberger and Haley Mills.
On Sunday, Sundown scored 362.0 points, 109 points behind second-place Blackhawk. Cascade won with 492.0 points. Sundown had 47 race runs earn points and 16 medals awarded.
The point producers included: Brady Mills, Rory Higgins, Tom Scherr, Nick Obbink, Karina Bonnet, Mason Gansen, Charlie Justmann, Ryland Murphy, Madison Davis, Joey Mills, Bodie Ludovissy, Brayden Wickham, Jake Woodward, Blake Wickham, Alana Meyer, Kyla Higgins, Amelia Spahn, Claire Walker, Haley Mills, Michael Van Meter, Olivia Mills, Cecelia Murray, Spencer Rea, Taylor Davis, Celia Scherr, Ashton Gansen, Josie Andre, Scarlette Newt and Kamryn Ludovissy.
Chase Volkens was Sundown’s nominee for the 2020 Shelley Glover Award. The Shelley Glover Scholarship is awarded each year to a young individual who shows compassion for those around them who are in need, who reaches out to and enjoys working with younger individuals, who displays dedication and commitment to academics, who inspires fellow athletes to reach their potential, raise their expectations, and exceed their limitations, who skis with passion, power, and determination, tenacity, perseverance, and drive through their training, and who enjoys the journey that leads to success.
Cascade won the season points title with 5,308 points, while Sundown took second with 4,064 points, averaging 1,000 points per race weekend. In third place was Chestnut with 2,396.5 points, followed by Blackhawk with 2,386 points and Wilmot with 2,103 points.
Sundown had nine racers earn “bump-up” trophies this season. They included Kayle Murphy, Levi Weinberger, Isabella Bonnet, Bodie Ludovissy, Miles Lange, Nick Obbink, Celia Scherr, Tinley Knopp and Ryland Murphy.
Sundown also had 16 racers earn points trophies for their age classes. They included Brady Mills, Mason Gansen, Joey Mills, Rory Higgins, Tom Scherr, Blake Wickham, Spencer Rea, Jake Woodward, Charlie Justmann, Scarlette Newt, Karina Bonnet, Taylor Davis, Madison Davis, Haley Mills, Mallory Rea and Claire Walker.